(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders were honored by Phil Steele with the release of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference teams.
Glenwood alum and South Dakota State senior Caleb Sanders (DL) was a first team pick while Maryville alum and North Dakota State senior Jalen Sundell (OL) was a second team honor.
Northern Iowa had a host of honorees with Theo Day (QB), Spencer Cuvelier (LB), Benny Sapp III (DB) and Matthew Cook (PK) landing on the first team. Khristian Boyd (DL) was a second team pick, and Sergio Morancy (WR), Sam Schnee (WR), Erik Sorensen (OL), Jared Penning (OL), Korby Sander (DB) and Woo Governor (3rd) landed on the third team.
Dom Williams (RB), Justin Peine (OL), Nick Ellis (OL), Devin Rice (DL), Cannon Butler (DL) and Bryce Flater (LB) were fourth team choices. View the complete list of honorees linked here.