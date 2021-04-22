(KMAland) -- Glenwood alum and South Dakota State defensive lineman Caleb Sanders has been named a Missouri Valley Football Conference First team honoree.
Sanders had 14 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack, for the Jackrabbits this season.
Also, Northern Iowa’s Jared Brinkman was picked as the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year. Brinkman joined Sanders on the first team, as did UNI’s Matthew Cook and Spencer Cuvelier.
UNI’s Brantae Wells and Austin Evans were second team choices while teammates Omar Brown, Trevor Penning and Quin Hampton were honorable mention choices.
