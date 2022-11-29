(Brookings) -- Former Glenwood standout Caleb Sanders was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team on Monday.
Sanders is joined on the first team by Northern Iowa's Theo Day (QB), Benny Sapp III (DB) and Matthew Cook (PK).
Northern Iowa's Erik Sorensen (OL), Khristian Boyd (DL), Spencer Cuvelier (LB), Korby Sander (LB) and Woo Governor (DB) were second-team tallies.
Northern Iowa's Bryce Flater (LB), Justin Peine (OL) and Sam Schnee (WR) were honorable mentions.
