(Ames) -- Iowa State runner and Glenwood alum Janette Schraft was named to the All-Big 12 Team on Friday.
Schraft finished 13th in the Big 12 Championships and was was one of six Cyclones in the top 15, along with Cailie Logue (second), Ashley Tutt (fifth), Dana Feyen (eighth), Madelynn Hill (ninth) and Winrose Chesang (12th). Kansas runner Lona Latema was also a first-team nod after finishing 10th.
Iowa State's Wesley Kiptoo won the men's race in 23:32.50 while teammates Festus Laga (fifth), Thomas Pollard (seventh), Gable Sieperda (eighth), Ryan Ford (12th) and Tim Sindt also cracked the top 15.