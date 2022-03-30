(KMAland) -- Former Glenwood state champion Christian Stanislav added another championship this past weekend.
With Northwest Missouri State’s national championship win on Saturday, Stanislav can now claim the 2018 Class 3A state title he helped win for Glenwood and two Division II national titles.
“I’m super blessed and fortunate to be able to play with Trevor (Hudgins) and Diego (Bernard) and all these guys,” Stanislav said. “To be able to learn from the best with Coach (Ben McCollum), it makes me better each day.”
Stanislav, who was named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll for the third time on Wednesday, played in 17 games this season, scoring 13 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking two shots. Waiting his turn on a team loaded with talent was a stark contrast to his instant contributions to the Glenwood program in high school.
“It’s different, obviously,” Stanislav said. “It was difficult at times to transition into that, but playing with these elite guards and getting to learn from them each day means a lot to me. Hopefully, I will be able to get that opportunity to play (in the future).”
Stanislav also played for last year’s national championship team, finding time in 12 games after redshirting his first year at Northwest.
“This year was a little different,” Stanislav said. “Throughout this season, we faced some adversity with a couple losses that we didn’t really have last year. I think that kind of made us tougher, and it kind of put a chip on our shoulder. Having that as motivation, I think, kind of helped us. We figured it out towards the end of the season, and it paid off.”
The national championship was actually the third straight title and the fourth in the last five seasons for the Bearcats.
“Coach Mac is a master of his class,” Stanislav said. “He really tunes in and executes great scouts and has great game plans. Obviously, when you have guys like Trevor and Diego, those leaders on the team, it’s special. Those guys are undefeated in their playoff run. It’s something they’re used to.”
With another season in the books, Northwest’s roster for next year remains up in the air. For Stanislav, he hopes he can contribute in an even bigger way for the Bearcats next national champion.
“Just continue to work hard in the offseason,” he said. “Just work on things that I think I need to improve and hopefully be able to step up if the opportunity presents itself.”
Listen to the full interview with Stanislav from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.