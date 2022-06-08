(Glenwood) -- Glenwood graduate Katie Wilson has been named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Hall of Fame.
Wilson was an All-American thrower at Wayne State, where she attended from 2005 to 2009.
She claimed two indoor NSIC shot put titles and won five outdoor conference titles as well as the 2005 NSIC Newcomer of the Year honor.
Wilson finished her career as a four-time All-American and was the 2008 NCAA Division II outdoor national champion in the shot put.
