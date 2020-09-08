(Glenwood) -- This week's KMAX-Stream Game of the Week pits 3A No. 7 Glenwood against 3A No. 2 Harlan.
While the KMAland 3A/4A No. 4 Rams have been dominant thus far, Coach Cory Faust feels his team still has much room for improvement.
"We know we've got a lot of things we can improve on," he said. "Nobody's perfect. We know the competition is going to be really tough going forward. Especially this week."
The Rams have opened the season with a pair of shutout victories over Thomas Jefferson and Treynor.
"I feel like we've done a better job of taking away the big play," Faust said. "If we had a weakness last year, it was giving up too many big plays. We run to the ball well. Everybody's got an assignment, they line up right and do the assignment."
Offensively, the Rams have put 94 points on the board through two games. Quarterback Brock Sell has stepped in nicely, throwing for 331 yards and five scores while adding 161 yards and five scores on the ground.
"He's put a lot of time in the offseason," Faust said. "He's very coachable. Brock didn't start playing quarterback until midway through his freshman year. He's grown by leaps and bounds. We're looking for him to continue to make strides with decision-making and reading defenses."
Sell has been aided in the ground game by Tate Mayberry and CJ Carter. Mayberry has churned for 130 yards and three scores on 10 totes while Carter has contributed 103 yards on 25 carries.
Senior Ryan Blum has been Sell's go-to receiver so far this season with 141 yards and two scores on six catches. Zander Hayes, Silas Bales, Logan Clark and Austin Patton have also hauled in passes this season.
Defensively, the Rams' stellar efforts have been spearheaded thus far by linebacker Sully Woods, who has 15 tackles. Logyn Echeart, Nolan Little, Hunter Hauger and Andrew Gill have also been vital Glenwood.
The Rams will need every bit of defensive success this weekend when they face a potent Harlan offense. The Cyclones have scored 61 points and posted 935 yards of offense in games against state-ranked Grinnell and Pella.
Sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer has pioneered the Cyclones' spread offense with 616 yards and six touchdowns in two games. Kasperbauer also has multiple weapons around him.
"Everyone of their guys is a threat to score," Faust said. "They're just really lethal. Their quarterback is really accurate. I'm really looking forward to the challenge. I have a lot of respect for Harlan and the program they have. It's a tough game to prepare, but also exciting to get to play some really good competition."
Faust feels the secret for his team's success Friday night will be to win the trenches and minimize turnovers.
"If you can't hold your own in the trenches or win the takeaway game, it's going to be really hard," Faust said. "Really talented team, we know Harlan's got a great team, so it will be a big test."
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini will have the call from Harlan Friday night on the KMAX-Stream online at kmaland.com. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at around 6:45. The complete interview with Coach Faust can be heard below.