Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Windy. High around 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.