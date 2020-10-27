(Glenwood) — For the second straight season and second time in school history, the Glenwood volleyball team will play at the state tournament.
The Rams (32-2) avenged an earlier loss to Lewis Central with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 sweep behind a big night from Elle Scarborough. The senior St. Cloud State commit slammed home 22 kills in the win.
"It's definitely amazing," said Scarborough. "We prepared all year. I think we were nervous starting off. After Coach took a timeout, we just calmed our nerves a little bit and got our energy back up."
"I'm feeling awesome," said Head Coach Chelsey Hirt. "I was really nervous about this game, and I know the girls were too. We've been working really hard since the last time we saw them and I think we felt more confident coming into it than we expected to."
It was a rocky start for Glenwood, as they fell behind 7-1 to open the first set. LC held a 12-7 lead before the Rams rattled off an incredible 17-straight points behind strong serving from Coryl Matheny and then closed out the set 25-14.
"We started out and we were kind of worried about our libero (Kelly Embray), she was messing with her hamstring a little bit," said Hirt. "I think that shook the girls a little bit. That's a key player on our team, but she came out and did exactly what she needed to do and the girls were good to go and then just soared."
In the second, Glenwood was the one getting out to the early lead. They held a two-to-three point advantage most of the set before pulling away to win 25-21.
The final set stayed fairly even and was tied at 15-15, when the Rams went on an opportune 7-1 run to go up 22-16. Following a service error, they scored the final three points to send themselves to state.
Glenwood got contributions all around the court to complement Scarborough’s 22-kill night. Brynlee Arnold had 11 kills, Matheny and Abby Hughes each had five and Kennedy Jones added three, but it was Scarborough who came through in the big moments for the Rams.
"That's exactly what your prime hitter needs to do," said Hirt. "They need to be able to play under pressure and do what they need to do to make the points happen."
Setter Grace Boles handed out 41 assists and Libero Kelly Embray had 21 digs in the winning effort.
For Glenwood, the win marks the second-straight trip to Cedar Rapids and the second overall in school history. The Rams are the three-seed in Class 4A and will play West Delaware Monday at 5:30 p.m. on KMA-FM 99.1.
"I think we are feeling more confident going in where we're at ranking-wise this year," said Hirt. "Last year, we saw the number one seed right away, so I think we have a decent chance of getting to at least the semifinal, as long as we continue to work hard and stay healthy."
KMA Sports talked with Scarborough, Boles, Embray and Hirt in a video you can view below.
Madisyn Havermann led Lewis Central with 11 kills, while Maddie Bergman chipped in seven winners in the loss.