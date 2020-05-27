(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Rams have released their baseball and softball schedules for the 2020 season.
The Rams will open the season June 16th at Creston and will also play at home against Harlan and at St. Albert in the opening week.
The baseball schedule also features home contests with Red Oak, Atlantic, Lewis Central, Kuemper and Thomas Jefferson and road stands against Clarinda, Shenandoah, Denison-Schleswig, Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln.
Softball will host Red Oak, Atlantic, Lewis Central, TJ and Kuemper and travel to Clarinda, Shenandoah, Denison and Underwood.
The schedules are subject to change. The complete schedules can be viewed below.