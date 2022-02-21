(Carroll) -- Glenwood had their basketball season come to a finish on Monday night. The Rams (10-11) dropped a 69-57 Class 3A Substate 8 First Round matchup with Carroll.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“They’re a very talented team,” Glenwood head coach Curt Schulte said of Carroll. “I’m super proud of these kids. We battled all year long. These kids never give up, they’re fighters and have been in every game this year. I can’t say enough about those guys.”
Glenwood showed plenty of fight in this one, recovering multiple times from double-digit deficits to put the game and the deficit to a manageable situation. However, the Rams could never quite get over the hump, and they couldn’t slow down Nick Macke.
Macke poured in 21 points to make up for a sterling defensive performance by Glenwood on Carroll leading scorer Kaleb Booth, who was held some 14 points under his season average with just six.
“I thought we did a really nice job on Booth,” Schulte said. “We kept him 14 below his average. I thought we did a really good job there, but Macke hurt us.”
Macke was joined in double figures by reserve Gus Collison and Caden Kock, who both scored 14 points for the Tigers (14-8), which will play at Bishop Heelan Catholic on Thursday in a substate semifinal.
While Glenwood was doing its job on Booth, the Tigers were able to hold Caden Johnson well below his 18 point-per-game average. The junior guard faced double teams throughout the night, finishing with just nine points while handing out nine assists.
Jayme Fritts hit four 3-pointers to lead the Rams in scoring with 12 points while Logyn Eckheart had a strong performance with 11 points and nine boards. Senior starters Fritts and Tommy Johnson and reserves Grant VonEssen and Dylan Bird suited for the final time.
“We lost four starters (from last year), so we knew we had a lot of people to replace,” Schulte said. “We knew there were going to be times where we had growing pains, and we did. Our four seniors, I can’t ask for better guys that came to practice every day and had the working mentality they had.”
While the seniors will move on, Coach Schulte is excited to see what his talented group of sophomores and juniors can do next year.
“We’ve got six out of nine coming back,” he said. “I know they’ll be hungry in the offseason. We’ve got to get quicker, stronger and get in the gym and get shots up. I know they will because they have a passion for this game.”
Check out a full video interview with Glenwood head coach Curt Schulte below.