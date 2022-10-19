(Glenwood) – The Glenwood Boys Cross Country team placed seven runners in the top 15 en route to a dominating performance at the Class 3A State Qualifying meet Wednesday.
The host Rams put up a team score of 30 to easily claim the title and move to next week’s state meet in Fort Dodge. Bryant Keller led the way for the Rams with a second place run of 15:39.73.
“I thought I ran good,” said Keller. “I knew the course well, so I ran the turns perfectly and just stayed where I wanted to.”
Andrew Smith finished third for Glenwood in 16:15.18.
“I felt like I ran well,” said Smith. “But I felt like I had a lot left in the tank when I came across the line that I could put out there at state.”
Liam Hays (4th), Kevin Coots (9th), Preston Slayman (12th), Dillon Anderson (13th) and Jackson Griffin (15th) rounded out the roster for the Rams.
“It was great and the times were great,” said Glenwood Head Coach Todd Peverill. “There were new PRs for everybody and that’s what you want to do at the end of the year.”
Lewis Central Ethan Eichhorn took first individually in the boys meet, running a 15:36.90 to help his team to a second-place finish.
“Individual performance, I’m pretty frustrated with,” said Eichhorn. “Team-wise, we’re going to state for the first time in 20 years, so you’ve got to be happy with that.”
Kade Diercks (5th), Marshall Arkfeld (19th), Richard Selken (26th) and Asher Rodenburg (32nd) finished out the team scoring for the Titans.
ADM (91 points) grabbed the final team qualifying spot with a third place finish. Richard Gonzalez (Denison-Schleswig, 7th), Ryan North (Kuemper Catholic, 8th), Evan Janzen (Sgt. Bluff-Luton, 10th), Jacob Greving (Kuemper Catholic, 11th) and Devon Fields (Atlantic, 14th) rounded out the individual qualifiers from the meet.
The Glenwood girls paced KMAland schools with a second-place finish in the team race with 64 points, behind team champion ADM’s 49 points. The Rams were led by a seventh-place finish from Madelyn Berglund.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Berglund. “We had a lot of fun running our own course today and ran well as a team.”
Breckyn Petersen (9th), Lauren Hughes (13th), Haylee Hughes (16th) and Emerson Griffin (19th) also scored for Glenwood in a well-rounded team effort.
“We are so lucky to have the group of girls we have,” said Glenwood Head Coach Marissa Klindt. “They are just so wonderful for each other, lots of cheering all around with a great team dynamic. I’m lucky to be a part of it. They’re great.”
Harlan nabbed the final team qualifying spot with 76 points, just edging out Atlantic with 80. Lindsey Sonderman ran to a runner-up finish to lead the Cyclones.
“I came out today just wanting to make it to state and get the lowest score possible so our team could make it,” said Sonderman. “I’m so glad we did it.”
Brylee Schechinger (11th), Jenna Gessert (14th), Emily Schechinger (24th) and Kayla Anderson (25th) rounded out the scoring for the Cyclones.
Other individual qualifiers from KMAland include Atlantic’s Ava Rush (3rd), Claire Pellett (6th ) and Belle Berg (12th), Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik (4th) and Kuemper Catholic’s Marie Dea (8th).
You can view a full video with Eichhorn, Keller, Smith, Peverill, Sonderman, Berglund and Klindt below.
Full meet results can be found here.