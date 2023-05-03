(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood boys track team has been well-rounded this season with an array of sprinters, throwers, distance runners and hurdles.
They hope that can parlay into a respectful showing at Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet.
"As a whole, we've been pretty good," Glenwood head coach Mark Starner said. "Our depth is not as good as in the past. Our numbers are lower -- about 45 or so -- but we've done a good job of overcoming those deficiencies."
The Rams have won five outdoor meets this year and placed in the top two of two others.
"We try to be in the top three," Starner said. "We give kids opportunities to run different events. That's what we've done this year. We've mixed kids around in a variety of things to see if it will help us down the line. I appreciate our kids' flexibility. Their flexibility and approach to meets has been the most impressive thing for us this year."
Glenwood's success on the cross country courses under Coach Todd Peverill has trickled to the track.
Andrew Smith, Bryant Keller, Jake Shannon and Preston Slayman lead a talented group of distance runners for the Rams.
"Those guys are our core," Starner said.
Reagan Skarnulis has been a pleasant surprise in the throws. Skarnulis finished 10th in the shot put at Drake Relays after entering with 22nd best throw. Logyn Eckheart is their leading distance thrower.
The sprint events have been a source of success and struggle for the Rams this season.
"Our sprints have been the most up and down," Starner said. "We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores filling in."
Payton Longmeyer, Jackson Mulkins, Cooper DeLashmutt and Tristan Meier have contributed to the sprints.
Senior Anthony Driscoll-Lee has been a utility player for the Rams this season. His specialties have been in the hurdles and long jump, though.
"He's been a workhorse," Starner said. "He's done a little bit of everything."
The Rams should contend for a Hawkeye Ten Conference title Thursday night. They've come close the last two years, but lost tight battles to Lewis Central both times. Lewis Central, Glenwood and Clarinda likely enter as the favorites, while Harlan and Kuemper Catholic could make some noise.
"We're going to try to win it if we can," Starner said. "When you get to this point, it's all about points. I don't think you can find another conference in the area -- if not the state -- that's more loaded. We have distance guys, throwers, jumpers and sprints. Every school has something special. We'll try to keep scoring some points somehow. We'll have our lineup full and see what we can do, but it will be a dog fight."
The relay events usually play a role in determining the Hawkeye Ten champ. Starner expects that to be the case Thursday. He also feels his team must rely on their stars.
"We're going to have to win some relays," he said. "But we also have to rely on the kids that got us there. We need big meets from Bryant Keller, Andrew Smith and Anthony Driscoll-Lee. Our throwers have to throw well, and we have to squeak out some points in sprints. We'll have to avoid mental mistakes. Those are the big things. I hope our kids are ready for it. I think they are."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from the Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet in Red Oak Thursday night. Check out the full interview with Coach Starner below.