(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood boys soccer team has put together a successful regular season and now hopes to carry that success into the postseason.
The Rams are currently 12-2 with wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harlan, ADM, Waverly-Shell Rock, Southeast Polk, Atlantic, Tri-Center, St. Albert, Missouri Valley, Creston, Kuemper Catholic and Abraham Lincoln.
"It's been more than we thought," Coach Cort Lovato said about his team's season. "We knew we had a lot of talent. We didn't know if the guys would gel. We had a lot of guys returning."
The Rams entered the season with two of their top three goal scorers returning from last year's squad, but they did have to replace their second-leading scorer -- Jackson Wray.
Coach Lovato had some early questions about his team, but season-opening wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Harlan by a combined 10-1 score answered those questions.
"I was worried," Lovato said. "But when I saw the guys play, I thought we could gel. We were happy with how the boys were playing, and they have continued to play like that."
Junior Caden Johnson has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Rams with a team-high 24 goals.
"Caden controls the midfield for us," Lovato said. "His range is unique. He has a knack for finding the right guy at the right time or finishing himself. He does whatever we ask him to do."
Senior Jade Nanfito complements Johnson with 19 goals. Jacob Slaughter, Cort Lovato Jr, Adam Severn, Jayme Fritts, Collin Lincoln, Nolan Clark, Jack McMullen, Renner Bardsley, Thomas Nieman, Virginia Rangel-Gonzalez and Cameron King have all found the net at least once.
The Rams have a regular-season clash with Denison-Schleswig Monday before turning their attention to Class 3A substate action, where they will open against Carroll on Thursday.
The Tigers have posted a 3-10 record in the rigorous Racoon River Conference.
"We cannot take them lightly," Lovato said.
If the Rams get past Carroll, they will face either Winterset or Harlan before a potential substate final bout with Lewis Central -- the culprit behind one of Glenwood's two losses this season.
"We anticipated being in the same substate bracket as Lewis Central," Lovato said. "We know if we want to go state, we have to go through them."
Check out the full interview with Coach Lovato below.