(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood boys tennis team has found itself near the top half of the Hawkeye Ten as the Rams inch closer to the end of the season.
Now, Coach Grant Stivers hopes his team can continue their climb.
The Rams are currently 5-1 in dual action with wins over Southwest Valley, Red Oak, Thomas Jefferson, Atlantic and Harlan.
Their lone loss came against Clarinda on April 4th.
"We are pretty satisfied with what we've accomplished this season," Stivers said. "It shows that the group of guys competing for us enjoy the sport. It's good to see the time and effort we have put in pay off for us."
This year's experiences have been pleasant after a 5-6 campaign with a young squad last season.
"Nobody had any organized tennis last year," Stivers said. "But year two has been exciting to see them understand the strategy. Things are slowing down, which benefits them."
Stivers attributes his team's turnaround to their dedication and unique practice approach.
"I think the guys didn't believe it when I told them that it all depends how much time you put in," Stivers said. "We do some quirky things at practice because there might be times where they need to do that. We switch up who we play with because you have to deal with adversity. You're never sure of the variables or adversity thrown at you, so we prepare them for that throughout the season."
Tyler Harger is the Rams' No. 1 singles player, while Carter Kirsch, Ben Batten, Kayden Anderson, Brody Taylor, Kayden Anderson, Will Getter, Liam Hays and Trice Buchanan have also been in the lineup.
"They've jumped in feet first," Stivers said. "We have good athletes that might not have the greatest stroke or fundamentals, but they want to keep the ball in play and win a point. And when it's on the line, they want to compete. They all play to their strengths."
The road doesn't get any easier for the Rams as they prepare for duals with Lewis Central (Monday), Shenandoah (Tuesday) and St. Albert (Friday), three of the top teams in the Hawkeye Ten.
"They are going to be competitors," Stivers said. "But it's good to show these guys that we are in the conversation. We'll compete against the best and see where it lies."
The Rams also have their sights set on the Hawkeye Ten Tournament in Red Oak on May 2nd, where they hope to perform better than they did last year.
"We only scored three points last year," Stivers said. "We are focused on improving. I'm not saying we will be conference champs or anything, but we should definitely be in the top half."
Check out the full interview with Coach Stivers below.