(Glenwood) -- Glenwood boys tennis will get their share of state competition over the next couple weeks as they compete in state doubles over the next two days and state team tennis next week.
“This is something none of us have experienced before together,” Coach Grant Stivers told KMA Sports. “All these guys, it’s brand new to them. Just trying to get through some practice schedules and preparing people to play our best tennis.”
Class 1A state singles and doubles tennis begins Tuesday morning at 10:00 AM at Byrnes Park in Waterloo. For Glenwood, district champions Kayden Anderson and Tyler Harger will start with Denison-Schleswig’s Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens. District runners-up Ben Batten and Brody Taylor have the top-seeded doubles team from Pella.
“We have no clue outside of our Southwest Iowa what other teams are like,” Stivers said. “It’s all going to be fun, just trying to play our best tennis. Hopefully, the kids enjoy the experience and at least see where we are in the order throughout the state.”
While four of the six varsity regulars are preparing to play in state doubles, Coach Stivers’ team as a whole has tennis left to play. The Rams beat Lewis Central last Wednesday in a substate final to advance to the final eight, which will be contested at Iowa City next Wednesday and Thursday.
“It was super exciting (to qualify),” Stivers said. “With the way it changed for individual and team, we got a chance to host (the substate final). They got us at conference, so we definitely wanted to put our best foot forward and qualify as a team.
“Getting a 4-2 split in singles was huge and then knowing all we had to do was get one doubles point was fortunate for us. I can’t say enough about the quality and depth of our lineup. We always feel confident with our 5 and 6 (Will Getter and Liam Hays). They haven’t lost for us in singles or doubles this year. We kind of always rely on their three points. It helps give everybody some confidence.”
Continue to follow Glenwood and other state tennis qualifiers from the area through the rest of the season with KMA Sports. Check out the full interview with Coach Stivers in the provided audio file below.