(Glenwood) -- It's been a less than ideal preseason, but the Glenwood boys basketball team is set to open their 2020-21 season Friday night when they face Atlantic on KMA 960.
The Rams got off to a slow start due to COVID-19 concerns, which forced the Glenwood School District into remote learning.
"We are looking forward to getting things going," Coach Curt Schulte said. "It's been a slow start. We weren't able to get in the gym for about two-and-a-half weeks. We are a little behind, but we will catch up. It's just going to be a work in progress."
The Rams enter the season off a 17-6 campaign last year. However, many of the key pieces from last year's squad graduated, amplifying some of the challenges brought about due to the delayed start.
"We are throwing a lot of things at them," Schulte said. "A lot faster than we normally do. We just don't have a ton of time to prepare, so we just have to run with it."
One of the pieces the Rams do return is reigning Hawkeye Ten Conference Player of the Year and KMAland Elite Teamer Ryan Blum. The Wayne State commit posted 19.7 points per game last year while also averaging 9.2 rebounds per contest. Schulte isn't shy about the fact his team will lean heavily on Blum while they find out more about themselves.
"He's had a wonderful career for us," he said. "We are expecting even bigger things from him this year. He has been a tremendous leader for us. He's tough to defend. He can take you down low or on the perimeter. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do in his senior year."
Classmate Silas Bales chipped in 5.5 points per game last year.
"He's just a tough, strong kid," Schulte said of Bales. "He rebounds well and is a great defender. He will play the four spot for us."
Ben Hughes contributed 4.5 points per game.
"He shoots the ball extremely well and will play the off-guard position," Schulte added.
Sophomore Caden Johnson will play the point guard position for the Rams this year while Tommy Johnson, Brock Sell and Jayme Fritts will also be contributors this season.
While it's still early in the process, Schulte likes what he has seen in their offense and hopes to see continued improvement in their defensive efforts.
"Offensively, I think we have the potential to be pretty good," he said. "We need to rebound the ball well, too, we are not real big, so we are going to have to put bodies on people. If we do those things well, we can be successful."
Glenwood opens the season Friday night against Atlantic, who went 8-14 last season, but returns four of their top-five scorers.
"I think Atlantic is going to be talented," Schulte said. "They are very well-coached. We know we are going to have our hands full."
Goal-wise, they are the same as they always are for the Rams this season.
"We want to be in the upper-echelon of the conference and make a deep run in the postseason. Those are always top goals for us," Schulte said.
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini will have the call Friday night from Atlantic on KMA 960. Coverage will begin around 6:20 p.m.
The complete interview with Coach Schulte can be heard below.