(Glenwood) – The Glenwood boys basketball team did just enough down the stretch to pick up a key win over Harlan Tuesday night.
The Rams picked up their sixth-straight win, outlasting Harlan 47-44. The win was the sixth-straight for Glenwood, who haven’t lost since a December 13th setback against this same Cyclones’ team.
"Harlan is always solid," said Glenwood Head Coach Curt Schulte. "They are very well coached. It was just another typical Harlan-Glenwood battle. I'm real proud of our kids. We had two keys to win this game tonight: solid defense and rebound the basketball. Only allowing Harlan to score 44 points and winning the rebounding war was huge for us tonight."
Glenwood held Harlan to just 14 first-half points, including only four points in the second quarter as they held a 22-14 at the halftime break.
Harlan found some life to start the second half, as Jacob Birch hit two three-pointers sandwiched around a layup to tie the game in the blink of an eye. The Rams settled back in on both ends of the floor and scored 15 of the next 21 points and led 40-30 after three quarters.
Things got tight in the fourth, as Harlan got the game back to a one-possession contest with 3:31 left at 42-39. Glenwood pushed the lead back to 45-39, before Teagon Kasperbauer hit a three-pointer and then went one-of-two at the free throw line to cut the game to 45-43 with 24 seconds left.
Following a missed Glenwood free throw, Birch hit a free throw to make it 45-44. Risto Lappala and Gavin Schau each hit one-of-two at the charity stripe for the Rams before a Bradley Curren three at the horn came up short for Harlan.
Aside from the defensive effort, Glenwood outrebounded Harlan 38-33 in the contest
"We defended the arc pretty well, our help side was good and we limited them to a lot of one-shot possessions," said Schulte. "We had 16 defensive rebounds in the first half, which was huge for us."
Caden Johnson led the Glenwood offense, scoring 20 points with four assists and three rebounds.
"We set a lot of on-ball screens," said Johnson. "The spacing was really good, so it gave me lanes to get downhill. When they closed, I dumped down to my guys, and we finished well."
"He's a warrior," said Schulte. "He's our leader, and he wants the ball when the money's on the table. He did a fantastic job of running the show tonight."
Lappala added eight points and 10 rebounds, while Logyn Eckheart had eight points and eight boards for the Rams.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Schulte and Johnson in a video interview you can view below.
Harlan was led by 15 points and nine rebounds from Birch in the loss.