(Clarinda) -- Glenwood was aided by three players scoring in double figures in their 60-50 victory over Clarinda.
It was an early 14-7 lead for the Glenwood at the end of the first quarter. That was part of their 15-0 run that ended in the second quarter of the game. The Cardinals battled back and got within 27-23 at the break.
The third quarter was equally as close but, the Rams maintained a three-point lead. Glenwood then jumped out to a double-digit advantage early in the 4th quarter. Clarinda cut the lead down a few times but couldn't get back within 10 points.
"Clarinda's very well-coached," Glenwood boys basketball head coach Curt Schulte said. "Offensively, they're strong. We did a good job, we sat down on things defensively. (In) the first half, we gave up too many layups with those back picks. We didn't really communicate well. We cleaned that up at halftime. I think in the second half, we were pretty solid on the defensive end."
The pace of play was a key factor in the outcome of the game, says Schulte. The Rams also received points from seven different players in the game.
"We always like to control the tempo. We can get out and run, push the ball, score with numbers, that's what we like to do. In our half-court, I thought we were patient on things. Especially in the second half, we did a lot better job of executing our offense. We're pretty deep, we're nine deep and all nine of those are big contributors for us. That helps us with the tempo that we like to play.
Caden Johnson was one of three Rams to reach double figures. He ended his night with 13 points. He says transition points were helpful.
"Especially first half, we moved the ball really well," Johnson continued. "We found our guys open, we hit our shots, that was big, hitting our shots. Second-quarter we kind of lost the tempo a little bit. After halftime, we really got it back, ran the floor, got our transition buckets, that was really big."
Senior Dylan Bird ended his evening with 12 points while sophomore Kayden Anderson finished the night with 11. Clarinda was led by Drew Brown who notched 20 points.
Glenwood improves to 3-1 on the season and will travel back home to meet the Harlan Cyclones on Tuesday. The Cardinals drop to 3-2 and will head to Shenandoah on Monday.
You can view the full interview with Schulte and Johnson below.