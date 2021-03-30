(Clarinda) -- Glenwood and Clarinda posted strong showings in Tuesday's Hawkeye Ten South Division Meet in Clarinda.
The Rams won 17 events, including 10 on the girls side, to lead the way in Tuesday's meet.
Abby Hughes played a hand in four of the Rams' titles. Hughes won the 4 x 100, 4 x 400 and shuttle hurdle relays, as well as the 400-meter dash, where she posted a time of 1:03.13.
"Our team has come a long way," Hughes said. "The times keep getting faster. It was my first open 400 of the year. It didn't feel too good at the end, but that's part of the training."
Abby's sister, Emma, claimed gold in the 1500 (5:16.70) and teamed with Lauren Hughes, Danika Arnold and Ryley Nebel to win the distance medley (10:50.49).
Marissa Ausdemore won the 100-meter hurdles (17.92), Jenna Hopp won the 200 (28.56) and Rachel Mullenax was victorious in the 800 (2:46.52).
The Rams controlled the relays, too. They claimed gold in the 4 x 100 squad (Abby Hughes, Larissa Pelley, Ausdemore and Lauren Roenfeldt), 4 x 200 (Kate Hughes, Sara Kolle, Arnold and Addison Fichter), 4 x 400 (Hopp, Arnold, Neyla Nanfito and Abby Hughes), 4 x 800 (Lauren Hughes, Emma Hughes, Nebel and Arnold) and shuttle hurdle relays (Abby Hughes, Carlie Clemmer, Lauren Becker and Ausdemore).
Clarinda captured gold in four individual events. Faith Espinosa notched titles in the high jump (4-08) and 400 hurdles (1:14.69). Mayson Hartley won the 3000 (11:43.63). Paige Millikan did the same in the 100 (13.90).
Creston's Kelsey Fields had a stellar day in the throwing events. The Northwest Missouri State basketball commit won the shot put and discus with throws of 39-09 and 118-06. Fields' discus throw was nearly 14 feet further than her season-best, and came despite windy conditions.
"My first meet, I definitely didn't throw what I wanted to," Fields said. "I focused on getting my season-best. That's what I did."
The Panthers also received a championship performance in the distance medley with Tristen Rice, Sydney Strunk, Peyton Rice and Paige Davis.
Red Oak's Araina Brummet won the long jump (13-08). Shenandoah's combination of Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Kate Lantz and Brenna Godfread won the sprint medley in 2:05.80.
On the boys side, Glenwood and Clarinda combined to win 14 events -- seven apiece.
Clarinda's Tadyn Brown swept the 100 and 200 with respective times of 12.21 and 23.79. Brown also contributed to the Cardinals' champion 4 x 100 relay team alongside Michael Shull, Cole Ridnour and Nathan King.
Shull won the long jump with a jump of 21-05.
Sophomore Isaac Jones started his season off on a high note with a 6-02 jump in the high jump en route to the victory.
"It was a good meet," he said. "I was feeling it early on."
The Cardinals also won the shot put with Logan Green's throw of 48-08 and the 4 x 200 (Ridnour, Tyler Rayborn, Edgar Rodriguez and Wyatt Schmitt) in 1:39.75.
Glenwood's Tyler Boldra (400 hurdles and shuttle hurdle), Silas Bales (sprint medley and 400) and Nathan Rohrberg (1600 and 3200) took home two gold medals apiece.
"It was a good day," Bales said. "It was a cold, windy day, but you still have to give it your all. The conditions made it tough, but you have to fight through it."
Bales shined in the 400 with a time of 54.15.
"The 400 is my goal," he said. "I want to make it to state in that. It feels good to run it and finish strong."
Red Oak and Shenandoah left Clarinda with a three and two titles. The Tigers earned theirs in the 800 with Baylor Bergren, the distance medley with Bergren, Bradley Sifford, Garrett Couse and Jack Kling and in the 4 x 400 with Bergren, Kaden Johnson, Cole Thornton and Kling.
For Shenandoah, sophomore Tyler Laughlin made an emphatic high school debut on Tuesday night with a title in the discus behind a throw of 126-05.
"I had two PR throws, but they got blown out," Laughlin said. "But throwing 126 is good. I compete year-round, but it's nice to be back in a normal setting."
Shen's other gold came from Carter Backus in the 110 hurdles.
Complete results as well as interviews with Fields, Laughlin, Jones, Bales and Hughes can be viewed below.
(Photo gallery courtesy of JC Moore Photography)