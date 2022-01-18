(Glenwood) — The Glenwood boys basketball team used a strong defensive effort to flip the script and earn a come-from-behind, overtime win Tuesday night over St. Albert.
The Rams (7-5, 5-4) turned a 44-34 halftime deficit into a 79-67 overtime win to pull above .500 in conference play.
“It really started on the defensive end in the second half,” said Glenwood Head Coach Curt Schulte. “We gave up 44 in the first half and only gave up 23 in the second half. We got stops. Getting stops led to getting offense for us. And our free throws. We were 13-of-14 in the second half, so that was huge for us.”
St. Albert started the game off hot from beyond the arc, canning 8-of-10 three pointers in the first 16 minutes. The Falcons scored 19 of the game’s first 23 points and held a 23-11 advantage after one. Both teams showed flashes on offense in the second quarter, but St. Albert countered every Glenwood punch to take a 44-34 lead into the locker room.
Glenwood’s defense turned up a few notches in the second half, including limiting St. Albert to just two second-half threes.
“I think we extended a little bit on the arc,” said Schulte. “They were shooting lights-out in the first half. We extended above the arc, we got through screens, our communication was better and we didn’t give up too many second opportunities.”
The Rams started the half on a 14-5 run and outscored the Falcons by nine in the frame to cut it to a 52-50 game going into the fourth.
In the fourth, Logyn Eckheart hit buckets on back-to-back possessions to give Glenwood its first lead since 2-0. The teams went back-and-forth down the stretch with Glenwood holding a 62-60 advantage. Carter White drove to the rim uncontested and hit layup with just 23 seconds on the clock to tie it and send it to overtime.
In the extra frame, the Rams scored the first eight points and went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line to salt away the win.
Caden Johnson led three Glenwood players in double figures with 21 points. Zac Kelsey added 19 points, including going 9-of-11 from the free throw line. Eckheart chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Schulte, Johnson and Kelsey in a video interview you can view below.
St. Albert was led by 20 points from DJ Weilage. White finished with 14, while Colin Lillie and Chase Morton each added 12.