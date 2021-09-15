(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football bounced back last week with a dominant, 48-0 win over Abraham Lincoln. Now, the Rams hope for a happy homecoming when they face 3A No. 1 Harlan.
"We are excited for another opportunity to play football this week," said head coach Cory Faust. "Every week brings fun challenges and opportunities."
The Rams' domination of AL was much-needed after a 52-16 loss to Indianola the week before.
"I thought it was a really complete game," Faust said. "We took care of business on the line of scrimmage at both sides of the ball. Defensively, I thought we were solid. Overall, it was pretty good."
Junior quarterback Tate Mayberry assumed the quarterback position after an injury sidelined starter Brock Sell for the remainder of the season.
"I feel terrible for Brock," Faust said. "We love Brock. He's a special guy with some special talent."
Mayberry shined on Friday with 229 total yards (101 passing, 128 rushing) and three total touchdowns. Mayberry also replaced an injured Sell last year for most of the season. So while the situation is far from ideal, Mayberry's experience showed.
"If you spend any time around Tate, you know we are in good hands with him being our quarterback," Faust said. "He spent a ton of time in the weight room. He spent a lot of time getting some QB training. He's definitely ready, and we are excited to see what he's going to do for us."
While Mayberry has made plays with his legs, Tyler Boldra (18 carries for 79 yards) and CJ Carter (30 rushes for 133 yards and two scores) are the featured backs in Glenwood's offense. Junior Cody Krause leads the receiving corps with seven snags for 92 yards, Nolan Little has six catches for 79 yards, and Austin Patton has caught four balls for 30 yards. Jayme Fritts, Carter Kirsch, Tyler Harger, Kord Ostrander and Anthony Driscoll-Lee have also stepped up in the Rams offense.
"We've got some good guys here," Faust said. "We have a ton of talent on the team."
It's homecoming week in Glenwood as the Rams prepare to face KMA 3A/4A/5A and Radio Iowa No. 1 Harlan. Friday night's contest is the 52nd meeting between the Hawkeye Ten schools. The rivalry has been one-sided as Harlan owns a 48-3 edge. Two of Glenwood's three wins in the series came under Coach Faust -- in 2016 and 2019. The Rams also beat the Cyclones in 1994.
This year's version of Harlan football averaged 49 points per game in wins over Lewis Central, Grinnell and Lewis Central. Junior quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer has 708 yards and nine scores in three games. He has no shortage of weapons, with wide receivers Connor Frame, Joey Moser and Aidan Hall leading the way in a talented receiving corps.
"They are always deep," Faust said. "The thing that's hard to defend against them is that they usually have five guys that can score, and they will get it to any of the five. They can also line up and run it down their throat. But I like our team. We'll let the chips fall where they may."
Homecoming is a big deal in Glenwood, so Faust hopes his team can give the packed crowd something to cheer for Friday. And to do that, he feels his team needs to be precise.
"We've laid an egg for the last three homecomings," he said. "It's about controlling the controllables and the response to things that happen to you. It's up to the players. We have a ton of respect for Harlan, but we have some good players here, too. We'll see what happens."
Trevor Maeder and John Lee have the call Friday night on the KMA Video Stream. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Faust.