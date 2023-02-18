(Council Bluffs) – Glenwood’s quest for a fourth-straight State Tournament appearance stayed alive Saturday night with a come-from-behind Regional Semifinal win over Lewis Central.
The Rams (15-8) took down the Class 4A No. 12 Titans for the second time in three tries this season, winning 49-45 to move within one win of a state berth.
"They played great," said Head Coach Brian Rasmussen. "They played hard. The style of basketball we played tonight is a little different than we are used to. For Glenwood girls basketball to win a game and not getting to 50 points is kind of a big deal. That's what we expressed to these girls. They got it done on the defensive end. I'm super proud of their effort tonight."
The win avenged a loss for the Rams to LC just 11 days earlier, in which the Titans shut down Glenwood for a 15-point win. The Rams flipped the script with a big push in the second half.
"We put in a few new offensive sets in the last week," said Rasmussen. "We changed some things defensively. A lot of it was having the girls comfortable and able to execute what we were trying to do. We lacked some poise and couldn't get into a flow last time we played. I thought we had a little bit better flow and were able to execute some of the things we were trying to do on both ends of the floor."
Glenwood led 12-10 after one quarter, thanks to a Kate Hughes three that answered a late three from the Titans.
In the second, the teams stayed even but the Titans made a late push to lead 24-20 before Hughes banked in a three just before the horn to make it 24-23 at the break.
Out of the halftime break, LC scored six of the first seven, but Glenwood responded with a 16-8 run to lead 40-38 after three.
Both teams stepped up their defense in the fourth. With the game tied at 42, the Titans missed a pair of free throws and Lauren Hughes canned a corner three to put her team up for good at 45-42. Jenna Hopp made 1-of-2 at the free throw line, but Lucy Scott answered with a three to pull the Titans within 46-45 with 1:02 left.
Hopp and Danika Arnold both went 1-of-2 at the line to put the Rams up 48-45. Lewis Central couldn’t get up a shot to tie it, instead turning the ball over. Lauren Hughes added one free throw for the final margin.
Lewis Central held Hopp in check most of the night, keeping her to seven points – nearly 18 points below her season average. Kate and Lauren Hughes stepped up to fill the void for Glenwood. Kate four three-pointers and finished with 20 points, while Lauren hit three treys and had 12 points.
"Their last name is Hughes, they can shoot the basketball," said Rasmussen. "Kate had a couple buzzer ones early in the game. It just kind of felt like it was going to be one of those nights when you get shots like that falling. She also stepped up and hit some big shots as well. We didn't shoot great from the free throw line tonight, but when it counted down the stretch, we were able to make enough to put the game away."
"It's just really exciting," said Kate Hughes. "We were the underdogs. We really had nothing to lose, so we just went out and gave it our all and came out on top."
The win moves the Rams into a Class 4A Regional Final Tuesday night at No. 8 Pella as they search for their fourth-straight trip to state.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Kate Hughes and Rasmussen in a video you can view below.
Anna Strohmeier paced a balanced LC attack with 10 points. Brooke Larsen added nine points and seven rebounds, while Kylee Brown had eight.