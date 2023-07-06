(Glenwood) – The Glenwood softball team responded from an early deficit and rallied for a comfortable postseason win over Des Moines Hoover Thursday.
The Rams (18-12) scored five runs in the bottom of the first after giving up a single tally in the top half and never looked back in a 10-2 win.
"We definitely wanted to play a clean game coming into this, and I thought this was one our most clean games of the year as far as fielding," said Glenwood Head Coach Ryan Koch. "That's probably one of the cleanest games we've played in a long time. Alli Koontz was tough in the circle against a very good hitting Des Moines Hoover team."
The Huskies struck first, getting a leadoff single from Alayna Jarrett. Jarrett moved to second on a single and third on a ground out before scoring on a wild pitch.
Glenwood quickly responded with five runs in the bottom half, including a two-RBI single from Brynn Schrock, RBI singles from Audrey Albers and Brielle Allmon and a Hoover error.
"When you have a young group like we have, to respond in that way I think it made them more comfortable throughout the game," said Koch. "They played more confident the whole game after they put up those five in the first inning. That was huge for their confidence."
Glenwood added a single run in the second when Alli Koontz blasted her ninth homer of the season over the left field wall. The Rams tacked on two more in the third on a throwing error to widen the lead to 8-1 and added one more in the fourth on an RBI double from Albers.
Hoover got one run back in the sixth on a leadoff triple by Aubrie Hiskey, who would score on an RBI single from Angenai Crawford. Glenwood answered that with an RBI single from Schrock in the bottom half. Schrock finished the game 3-for-4 with three runs driven in.
"I think we played really well as a team," said Schrock. "We were calm going into it. We don't usually stay calm going into big games, so it was really big for us to just stay calm."
Koontz finished 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. In the circle, she went the distance with seven strikeouts and no walks.
"My screwball was really working if I jammed them, then they couldn't really catch up to it," said Koontz. "They were a pretty good hitting team, so I was just trying to keep it as far away as I could off the plate and still get strikes."
Faith Weber, Sara Kolle, Albers and Allmon all had mult-hit games for the Rams as well. Glenwood advances to a regional semifinal Saturday night at state-ranked Indianola. After the game, KMA Sports talked with Schrock, Koontz and Koch in a video you can view below.
Hoover got two-hit nights from Kaitlynn Asher, Hiskey and Crawford in the loss.