(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football returned to the win column, but it was far from a perfect performance.
Cleaning things up is priority number one for Coach Cory Faust's squad as they prepare for a state-rated Class 4A District 6 matchup with Lewis Central.
The 4A No. 7 Rams (3-1) fought through some early miscues to hold on for a 28-14 win over Denison-Schleswig. Four first-half turnovers and some backbreaking penalties made life tough for the Rams before they eventually pulled away.
"It's one of those games where it felt like a loss to me," Faust said. "It's not about the scoreboard. There was a lack of discipline. Hopefully, it was an uncharacteristic lack of discipline. We have some things we need to clean up, but I'm thankful we have good players who care about football. I'm confident we'll make changes."
The Rams' self-described uninspiring showing comes after a loss to 3A No. 3 Harlan the week before.
"Hopefully, the players have taken it to heart," Faust said. "We need to up the ante. It's my responsibility for us to do what I want. If we don't, that's on me."
The Rams have used a balanced offense to find success. Quarterback Kayden Anderson has thrown for 684 yards and five touchdowns, while the ground game has produced 624 yards and 11 touchdowns behind Anderson, Payton Longmeyer, Kellan Scott, Tristan Meier and Trent Patton. Longmeyer has also been Glenwood's top receiver, with 24 catches for 313 yards and three scores.
Faust credits the offensive success to the line play of Mason Koehler, Carsen Sorensen, Taden Kindt, Dylan Watt and Parker Getter.
"We feel like we have some weapons," Faust said. "It's just a matter of taking care of the ball. Any success we have on offense starts with our offensive line."
Junior Brodie Schafer leads the defense with 19.5 tackles and a sack. Patton, Cole Staudt, Kellan Scott, Logan Hughes, Preston Longchaya, Nolan Clark and Briten Maxwell have also contribute to unit holding opponents to 14.5 points per game.
"Our line play has helped us a lot," Faust said. "Staudt and Schaefer have done a nice job at linebacker. We feel like (Kellan) Scott and (Nolan) Clark are two really good safeties. Any time you have a good team, it's made up of good players. That's what we're trying to be."
Glenwood opens 4A District 6 action Friday night against Lewis Central. The 4A No. 6 Titans are 2-2 on the year and coming off a loss to 4A No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar last week.
Titans quarterback Brady Hetzel has thrown for 909 yards and eight touchdowns, while Wayne State commit Curtis Witte has been a force with 18 catches for 378 yards and 378 yards.
Defensively, senior Owen Thomas has accounted for 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
"They're a really well-coached team with a lot of good players," Faust said. "They've done a nice job developing talent. They play a physical style of football and have some really good playmakers. Defensively, they're hard to play against because not many teams can match their physicality."
Glenwood has not beaten Lewis Central since 2013. To snap that streak, the Rams must avoid another sloppy performance.
"We can't hurt ourselves," Faust said. "Before you win a game, you have to not lose it. We have to take care of the things we can control and not have any unforced errors. I know we have good players. If we take care of the fundamentals, the players will make plays."
