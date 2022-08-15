(Glenwood) -- The offseason has given way to fall camp and the Glenwood Rams are gearing up to host Sioux City East in a Week 0 showdown Friday.
“It’s been a good offseason,” Glenwood head coach Cory Faust said. “We’re relatively healthy and excited to play some football. We’ve got a really good group of football players and some good talent, but also just a really fun group to coach.”
Glenwood is looking to improve upon a 2021 season in which it went 4-5 and missed the postseason.
“For me as a coach, there were a lot of things that I saw, both in the measurable things and the non-measurable things, that I just wasn’t very proud of,” Faust said. “[We need to] be a little bit cleaner in how we do things. Just better discipline overall is what I’m looking for. I think if we do that, the wins are gonna follow.”
The running back duo of Tate Mayberry and C.J. Carter will be back in the Glenwood backfield to run behind an offensive front that returns two all-district linemen, Logyn Eckheart and Kaden Flott.
“Mayberry, Carter and Eckheart are probably seen by a lot of people as the leaders on the team,” Faust said. “Those guys have done a really nice job [in the offseason].”
Eckheart recently announced his commitment to play football at FCS-Division I North Dakota.
“There’s a reason why [Eckheart] got a Division I scholarship,” Faust said. “He’s just that good. He’s kind of an outlier; a once in so many years type of guy for us.”
Quarterback Kayden Anderson is back at the helm for the Glenwood offense after starting the latter half of last season, in which he threw for 552 yards, two touchdowns and nine interceptions.
“[Anderson] has a really good arm,” Faust said. “He’s improved a lot as an athlete. He’s gotten stronger and faster and he’s just a really good leader. He’s cool under pressure and people respect him. He’s a very capable thrower and he does a nice job running the offense and distributing the ball.”
Anderson will have his leading receiver, Cody Krause, back as well. Krause caught 29 passes for 516 yards and a touchdown last year.
Glenwood aims to bring a balanced attack to the field, mixing in Anderson’s arm talent with the backfield tandem of Mayberry and Carter, who rushed for over 1,100 yards combined a season ago.
“We feel like we’re gonna have really good balance overall,” Faust said. “Mayberry is gonna play tailback for us and we’ll definitely get [Carter] some carries in various ways. He actually has really good hands and is a good route runner, too, so we’ll use him a little bit more as [an H-back], as well as the primary ball-carrier at times.”
The Rams will endure one of the toughest schedules in Class 4A this season, which includes a pair of defending state champions and two 5A opponents.
Glenwood kicks off that rigorous schedule with a non-district matchup against Sioux City East, which finished with a 5-4 in Class 5A last year.
The Black Raiders are led by senior quarterback Cole Ritchie, who threw for 537 yards, 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions while only being the official starter for one game last season.
“Sioux City East looks very talented,” Faust said. “They have a really talented quarterback who played limited action last year, but when he played, he was very polished.”
Sioux City East also returns its leading receiver in Kelynn Jacobsen, who caught 52 passes for 724 yards and five touchdowns in his junior campaign, along with leading tackler Nick Wells.
“They just look big and fast on defense and really tough to defend on offense,” Faust said. “We’ll see how we can stack up against what I think is one of the best teams in 5A this year.”
Glenwood hosts Sioux City East at 7 P.M. Friday.
Listen to the full interview with Faust below.