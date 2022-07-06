(Glenwood) -- The proven leader of this year's Glenwood softball team is carrying confidence, positive energy, excitement and a strong week of performances into the postseason.
Glenwood freshman Allison Koontz joined Wednesday's Upon Further Review to reflect on her stellar week and the Rams' season, which sits at an 18-13 record.
"I feel like this season has been positive," Koontz said. "It's been more fun to play this year. Our team meshes, and the competition is so fun in the Hawkeye Ten."
Koontz added to her stellar season last week with nine hits, two doubles, a triple and two home runs. She also tossed 20 2/3 innings with 16 strikeouts.
"We knew we had to be there for each other," Koontz said. "That helped us get through those games."
Koontz's offensive success last week is on par with what she's done this year. The freshman has a .424 average with a team-high 28 RBI and nine homers. Koontz attributes her offensive success to the work she's put in with her father.
"My dad has always been my biggest supporter, and he's my batting coach," she said. "Knowing he's there to help me allows me to step up to the plate confident. He's one of the best coaches I could ask for. He puts in a lot of work. It's helped me so much."
Koontz also feels her experiences as a pitcher have opened up her eyes at the plate.
"Being a pitcher has helped because I can see the spins so much better," she said. "Seeing the spin helps me know where I can put the ball in play."
In the circle, Koontz has an 8-0 record with a 2.48 ERA with 158 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings.
"My defense is always there to back me up," Koontz said. "That's one of the best things you can have as a pitcher. It's OK if they (the opposing team) hit the ball."
As Koontz's numbers and role grows, so does her confidence.
"I feel like I've grown as a player and in my confidence," she said. "Walking in as an eighth-grader was nerve-wracking, but the team is so positive this year."
Koontz and her teammates open postseason play on Thursday against Lewis Central, who they defeated twice in the regular season.
"We need to keep putting the ball in play," she said. "And our defense doesn't need to be perfect. But as long as we get enough outs, it will be fine."
Check out more with Koontz below.