(Glenwood) – The Glenwood girls gutted out a tough win, while the boys pulled away for a Hawkeye Ten sweep over St. Albert Thursday night.
In the girls contest, the Rams used a late run in the fourth to pull away and net a 49-45 win over the Class 1A No. 7 Saintes.
"I don't think we played our best basketball, but I thought we played gritty basketball," said Head Coach Brian Rasmussen. "That's a good 1A basketball team. That's a good Hawkeye Ten basketball team. Although we didn't shoot the ball well tonight, I thought we had some big shots at big times. We had kids step up and hit some big ones when it counted."
The teams were even through the first half with St. Albert getting a late push to lead 13-11 after one quarter and Glenwood storming back to tie it at 25 heading into the locker room. The Rams outscored the Saintes 10-8 in the third to lead 35-33.
In the fourth, St. Albert scored the first six of the quarter, but with 2:30 left in the contest, Glenwood’s Kate Hughes canned a three-pointer, stole a pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup to put her team up 42-39. Lauren Hughes followed that up with a three of her own and Jenna Hopp hit 4-of-4 free throws to ice the win.
"I know we can score," said Rasmussen. "When we're firing on all cylinders, we've got some kids that can put the ball in the basket. On a night where we can't and we're still able to get a win, that tells me that we've got a chance every night we take the floor."
Hopp had another monster night that included hitting a double-double before halftime. The Glenwood senior finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds and seven steals. Kate Hughes added 10 points in the win.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Hopp, Hughes and Rasmussen in a video you can view below.
Missy Evezic led all scorers and paced St. Albert with 24 points and nine boards.
BOYS: Glenwood 74 St. Albert 58
In the boys game, overcame a slow start and used a decided advantage in the paint to pull away for a win.
"We played well," said Head Coach Curt Schulte. "Give a lot of credit to St. Albert. They fought and played extremely hard. They hit a lot of big baskets on us, and it took us awhile to shake them. Our kids played really well. It's always great to win at home, especially on senior night."
The Rams got a combined 51 points from forwards Logyn Eckheart, Zac Kelsey and Risto Lappala en route to a 74-58 win.
"We wanted every possession to at least go inside," said Schulte. "I thought our bigs did a great job of establishing that. They established themselves and when they did double down, they kicked it out and we hit some big shots also there."
The win came despite a game effort from a scrappy St. Albert squad (3-16). The Falcons led 16-15 after one quarter, including an eight-point frame from Jaxson Lehnen. The Rams started the second on a 7-0 run and opened up a 39-27 lead at the halftime break.
St. Albert continued to hang around between 8-12 points and trailed 54-43 heading into the fourth. In the final frame, Glenwood continued to pound the ball inside and extended their lead for the final margin.
Eckheart led the way for the Rams with 19 points and seven rebounds.
"I just lift a lot of weights, so I'm pretty strong," said Eckheart. "We realized in the film room that St. Albert doesn't have anyone that's big enough to guard me, so I just kept scoring down low."
Kelsey added 17 points, while Lappala poured in 15.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Eckheart and Schulte in a video you can view below.
St. Albert freshman Nicholas Ballenger led three Falcons in double figures with 17. Lehnen finished with 14 and Colin Lillie added 13 in the loss.