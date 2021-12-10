(Clarinda) -- The Glenwood girls took a 26-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in their 71-28 win over Clarinda.
The Rams charged to an early lead and continued that momentum for their fourth win. The game was moved up to a 5:00 start due to impending weather.
"I thought we had a little better start than we did on Friday (Tuesday)," said Glenwood girls basketball head coach Brian Rasmussen. "They made us work, especially in the first quarter. They were fired up and ready to go, too. (They) threw us a little curveball starting a little earlier. I think our girls were ready to go and showed that tonight in the first half."
Abby Hughes and Jenna Hopp had 45 points combined (unofficial), and Hughes had 25 of those.
"A lot of that goes to, not only those two being great ballplayers but us being able to share the ball. I thought we moved the ball pretty well after a sluggish start as far as half-court offense moving the ball. Brynlee Arnold (7 points) being down low, drawing a lot of attention also opens things up for those girls to attack and get some open shots. I think, just as important, was Brynlee's strong post play tonight.
"Even though it may not have shown up in the stat sheet, as far as shooting, just her presence down low forced them to have to double down and take care of keeping her off the boards, and it opened some things on the outside."
Despite her 25 points, Hughes knows it's a team sport.
"My teammates were feeding me the ball," Hughes said. "Plenty of assists, my teammates were stealing the ball, kicking it up. I owe a lot of my points to them. They gave me a ton of assists. It was just clicking. I have great teammates, very unselfish. We all play together really well."
Clarinda was led in scoring by Amelia Hesse with 15 points. Chloe Strait added eight points, as well.
Glenwood improved to 4-1, and the Clarinda Cardinals dropped to 2-4. The Rams will head home to face Harlan on Tuesday. The Cardinals head to Shenandoah on Monday.
You can view the full interview with Rasmussen and Hughes below.