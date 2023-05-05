(Red Oak) -- The Glenwood girls and Lewis Central boys track teams continued their Hawkeye Ten dynasties on Thursday night.
The Glenwood girls had to sweat it out until the final race, but the Rams maintained their grip on the conference with an eighth title in the past nine years as they edged Atlantic by six points at Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet in Red Oak.
"We knew Atlantic was tough," Glenwood head coach Jordan Bueltel said. "They ran well. We just got out there and competed. It took everybody competing until the end. We were lucky to get it done."
The Rams totaled 133 points to Atlantic's 127 and won three events. Danika Arnold played a role in two of those gold. She won the 200 (26.88) and helped Glenwood win the 4x100 (50.44).
"I'm super proud of my team," Arnold said. "We've been working super hard. We had the goal of being conference champs."
Arnold's 200 win came in a star-studded field.
"I was excited to have some competition," Arnold said. "I knew they were going to be fast, so I was mentally prepared. My start was important. I think I got out of the box well."
The Rams won the 4x800 (10:12.67). The names and faces have continued to change over the past decade for Glenwood, but the dominance has stayed the same.
"Success has a lot to do with it," Bueltel said. "We're fortunate to have enough girls to compete for team titles. We get them hooked on the team aspect. If we can get them hooked on team titles, that carries over."
Atlantic's runner-up finish came behind four gold medal performances. Ava Rush had a role in three of those. The Iowa commit won the 400 (1:07.75), 800 (2:20.89) and anchored the winning sprint medley (1:53.13).
"The Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet is really special," Rush said. "Everybody is super competitive. We're always battling with each other."
Rush used a surge in the last 200 meters of her 400 win and then won the 800 by almost five seconds.
"I've been starting to like the 400s," she said. "I wanted to go out there, attack it and go as hard as I could. It usually takes me about 100 (meters) to get going."
Morgan Botos won the 400 hurdles (1:07.75) and joined Rush on the sprint medley.
Clarinda was third in the team standings. Their two titles came from senior Mayson Hartley. Just 24 hours after collecting a conference title in tennis, Hartley pulled the distance double with wins in the 1500 (5:01.85) and 3000 (10:44.12).
"I've tried to stay fresh, so I could see what I could do today," Hartley said.
Hartley's 3000 showing set a new conference record, besting the record previously set by Atlantic's Ali Krogman in 2010. She had quite the competition in the race as she edged Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman and Glenwood's Madelyn Berglund.
"I just wanted to see how I could stay in the first four laps with them," Hartley said. "I grinded out the last four laps. I'm glad I could pull away in that last mile."
St. Albert had a respectable fifth-place showing in the team standings. The Saintes totaled 72 points and won three events. Senior Carly McKeever took the 100 (13.31) and was the third leg on the champion distance medley (4:23.19).
"I'm feeling good," McKeever said. "I just wanted to focus on me and not anyone else. I focused on my race and starts. I just had to stay strong and keep my strides long."
Teammate Avah Underwood won the high jump with a leap of 5-02.00.
Shenandoah's Chloe Denton won her second 100 meter hurdle conference championship as many attempts on Thursday night. The sophomore put down a time of 15.73.
"I'm feeling confident and good," Denton said. "I have good hurdlers to run against, so they push me. I had a good time and ran my best. I think (winning two conference titles) is a good accomplishment."
Denton also anchored the Fillies to victory in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:08.79).
"This is the first time we've gone under 1:10," she said. "We're so happy we got a good time."
Red Oak freshman Jocelyn O'Neal ensured the host Tigers of a conference champion. She jumped 16-07.50 to win the long jump.
"I'm happy with myself," O'Neal said. "I never thought I would do something like this as a freshman."
Other individual champions included Lewis Central's Elise Thramer in the discus (113-01) and Kuemper Catholic's Ellie Sibbel in the shot put (36-04-00). Lewis Central also won the 4x400 (4:11.26), and Harlan claimed the 4x200 (1:28.83).
Click below to view the interviews with McKeever, O'Neal, Hartley, Denton, Rush, Arnold and Coach Bueltel.
After back-to-back years of nail-biting finishes, the Lewis Central boys nabbed a third consecutive conference title with less drama than their previous two.
The Titans used their depth to post 134 points, 26.5 better than runner-up Glenwood.
"We felt we were the favored team," Lewis Central head coach Matt Argotsinger said. "Our guys did what they needed to do. We got off to a little bit of a slow start. It wasn't bad, but not as good as it could have been. All of a sudden, our kids just took over. They know what it's like to compete at a high level, so that's what they did."
Junior Ethan Eichhorn notched 40 pivotal team points for the Titans. Eichhorn won the 800 (2:00.36), 1600 (4:29.09), 3200 (9:55.00) and anchored their winning distance medley (3:41.29).
"I feel like I've been running all meet long," Eichhorn said. "But it was fun. I like doing all I can to help my team. It was worth it."
Eichhorn's 800 and 1600 wins came in nail-biters. He edged Glenwood's Andrew Smith by .01 in the 800 and Glenwood's Bryant Keller by .03 in the 1600.
"I'm really competitive," Eichhorn said. "I don't want to lose. My kick was a lot better. My competitiveness always kicks in in the last 100 or 200. That always helps."
The Titans also won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:05.22). Aidan Bergman was on that relay and the distance medley.
Glenwood's runner-up finish came behind titles from Anthony Driscoll-Lee in the 110 hurdles (15.78) and Reagan Skarnulis in the shot put (51-07.50). The Rams also won the 4x800 (8:24.97).
Clarinda was third on the day. Their lone win came from Isaac Jones in the long jump (22-03.00).
Harlan finished fourth behind a stellar day from Wil Neuharth. Neuharth won the 100 (11.20) and 200 (22.54) and contributed to 4x100 (42.74) and 4x200 (1:28) teams that set conference records.
"It's great to come out of the conference with four dubs," Neuharth said. "That was the goal coming into it, and I achieved that goal. It was a good night."
Cade Sears and Brehden Eggerss joined Neuharth on both relays.
Shenandoah won three events thanks to the talented pair of Alex Razee and Brody Cullin.
Both runners contributed to Shenandoah's sprint medley team that set a school and conference record in a time of 1:33.63.
"It was a team effort," Razee said. "We all ran extremely well."
"We've been working a lot," Cullin said. "I think having the experience has shortened our time down this year."
Razee and Cullin had success in individual events, too. Razee won the 400 in 50.49.
"I changed up my block starts," Razee said. "I think that put me on top throughout the whole race."
Cullin avenged a heart-breaking defeat to Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad in last year's 400 meter hurdles by edging Kammrad this time. Cullin laid down a 57.12 to Kammrad's 57.19.
"I started out pretty slow," Cullin said. "I knew if I could save enough energy for the end, I could pull in front at the end. That's what happened."
Kuemper Catholic had two individual champions: Benjamin Gerken in the high jump (6-04.00) and Evan Adams in the discus (157-04). Gerken edged two-time conference champion Isaac Jones (Clarinda) to nab the title.
"I feel great about today," Gerken said. "(Jones) is a great jumper. I just came out here confident."
Shenandoah's Titus Steng won four wheelchair events: the 100 (25.34), 200 (45.94), 400 (1:31.09) and shot put (8-08.00.
Atlantic won the 4x400 (3:32.53).
Check out the full results below. After the meet, KMA Sports spoke with Gerken, Neuharth, Cullin, Razee, Eichhorn and Coach Argotsinger. Those interviews can also be found below.