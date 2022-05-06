(Atlantic) -- The 2022 Hawkeye Ten Conference team titles went home with the same squads that collected the honors in 2021.
The Glenwood girls continued their dynasty with a remarkable seventh title in eight seasons, while the Lewis Central boys edged Glenwood in a tight team battle for a second consecutive year.
On the girls side, the Rams retained their spot at the top by scoring 165 points and winning five events.
“We’ve done really well this year,” said Glenwood Coach Jordan Bueltel. “We didn’t want to outsmart ourselves. We felt we had a good chance to repeat. This is a big deal every year. Track is a team sport. We like the team titles and will do whatever we can to win the team titles.”
Freshman Allison Koontz recorded two of Glenwood’s titles as she claimed gold in the 100 (13.03) and 200 (26.67).
“We all put in our best effort,” Koontz said. “I feel like I got out of the blocks well and finished well. That was big for me.”
Abby Hughes added an individual title for the Rams in the 400-meter hurdles (1:06.01). Zoie Carda, Charley Hernandez, Lauren Roenfeldt and Jaylynn Floyd won the 4x100 (52.29), and Carda, Floyd, Courtney Crawford and Danika Arnold took first in the 4x200 (1:50.42).
Aside from the five titles, the Rams had nine runner-up finishes.
“No matter what we do, we can’t outrun certain people,” Bueltel said. “But seconds and thirds add up. We have depth everywhere.”
Clarinda won a hotly-contested team battle for second. The Cardinals scored 90 points, edging Lewis Central (89), Harlan (88) and Atlantic (86.50).
Paige Millikan, Mayson Hartley and Jerzee Knight won titles for Clarinda in the long jump (16-08.00), 3000 (10:54.50) and high jump (4-08.00).
Lewis Central won two events – the 400 with Gracie Hays (1:02.11) and discus with Elise Thramer (109-03).
“It feels good to have all this hard work show off at the end,” Thramer said. “I’ve gotten better at lifting my hips when I throw. That has been an issue this season, but I felt I did good tonight.”
Kaia Bieker led Harlan to their fourth-place finish. The Harding commit posted an impressive victory in the 800 (2:16.22), anchored the winning sprint medley (1:53.74) and was the third leg on the champion distance medley (4:27.00).
“We’re so fortunate,” Bieker said. “We went in with the mentality to get out there and win.”
Bieker’s 800 win was one of the most impressive triumphs of the night as she won by nine seconds.
“I think the first 200 is the most important,” she said. “You have to hit that in a 29 or 30 if you want to set up your first lap.”
Jaylee Schmitz, Kami Stork and Lilly Metzger joined her on the winning sprint medley, and Stork, Samantha Ineson and Lindsey Sonderman were on the champion distance medley.
Atlantic’s Ava Rush highlighted the host’s performance with a hand in three golds. Rush won the 1500 (5:08.48) and anchored the winning 4x800 (10:13.87) and 4x400 foursomes (4:06.34).
“It’s nice to run on this track,” she said. “It was fun. I’m so glad I got to run with my teammates on my home track in front of my home crowd.”
Claire Pellett, Aubrey Guyer and Mariah Huffman joined Rush on the 4x800, and Nicole Middents, Huffman and Chloe Mullenix helped Rush set a personal record.
“All of us girls have worked so hard in practice,” she said. “It’s exciting to see our times drop. We are always so close with Glenwood. I just had to give it my all.”
Shenandoah freshman Chloe Denton made her first Hawkeye Ten Meet one to remember with a pair of titles.
Denton edged St. Albert’s Lauren Williams for first in the 100 hurdles (16.62) and joined Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn and Sarah Gilbert to win the shuttle hurdle relay (1:11.34).
“It surprised me to get first,” she said. “I don’t think about what place I’ll get. I just run it.”
Kuemper Catholic’s Kenzie Schon won the shot put with a toss of 39-08.00.
Check out the full interviews with Denton, Bieker, Rush, Thramer, Koontz and Coach Bueltel below.
In the boys meet, Lewis Central and Glenwood entered the final race in a tight team battle for the second consecutive year. And just like last year, the Titans held on for a conference title, edging Glenwood 144 to 134.
“Our guys did a great job competing,” said Lewis Central Coach Matt Argotsinger. “Some guys stepped up in the 400 hurdles. That gave us some momentum.”
The Titans won four events, but Argotsinger feels they won the meet because of their ability to scratch and claw for points outside of their championship performances.
“Our depth came through,” he said. “Our guys just kept competing.”
The Titans’ turning point on their quest to repeat came in the 400 hurdles when Braylon Kammrad (57.92) posted an upset win over Shenandoah’s Brody Cullin by four-hundredths of the second to break a tie in the team standings with Glenwood. The Titans never looked back after that and clinched the conference crown with a win in the 4x400 (3:33.94).
“We were in a lull,” Argotsinger said. “We felt like Braylon could win that event, and he’s a competitor. That was a big win for us. It propelled us.”
Hunter Deyo provided the Titans 20 points after wins in the shot put (50-10.50) and discus (146-00).
“I had fun,” he said. “I knew I needed big throws. I’ve got a lot better at the discus. I held a lot of weight last year, but I’m getting through the ring faster.”
The Titans’ 4x400 quartet of Luciano Fidone, Gabriel Watson, Ethen Fishell and Luke Woltmann sealed the title.
Tyler Boldra paced Glenwood’s valiant effort with two titles. He won the 110 hurdles (15.83) and anchored the victorious shuttle hurdle relay team with Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Kaden Petersen and Grant VonEssen (1:02.41).
Clarinda recorded a third-place finish and won two events – Isaac Jones in the high jump (6-06.00) and Tadyn Brown in the long jump (22-06.50).
Brown’s winning leap raised eyebrows across Atlantic as it was a personal record and the best jump in Class 2A. Brown almost had a better performance at 23 feet but narrowly scratched that jump.
“I felt very comfortable,” he said. “I popped off the board and brought speed down the runway. It means my hard work is paying off. I’m ready to see where it takes me in the next three weeks.”
Harlan finished fourth in the team standings with 69 points. Aidan Hall had a role in all three titles for the Cyclones as the junior won the 100 (10.99), anchored the 4x100 (43.38) to a conference record and brought home a title in the 4x200 (1:31.78).
“There was a lot of talent out here,” he said. “The 4x1 felt good. Our handoffs were clean. I knew we were going to win as soon as I got it.’
Jacob Birch, Will Neuharth and Connor Frame joined Hall on both winning relays.
Red Oak finished fifth with 62 points and won three events, including both medleys. Jack Kling contributed to the sprint medley (1:36.45) and took top honors in the 400 (51.10).
“I got out way faster than I usually do,” Kling said about his 400. “And I finished good, too.”
Luke Sayonkon, Landon Couse and Riley Fouts were also on the sprint medley, and Couse, Fouts, Aiden Bruce and Baylor Bergren won the distance medley (3:45.33).
St. Albert’s Colin Lillie swept the distance events and made a statement before next week’s state qualifier with titles in the 1600 (4:37.27) and 3200 (9:45.05).
Lillie’s 1600 time sits fifth in Class 1A, and his 3200 showing is the third-fastest in the state and 11 seconds better than his season-best.
“It was a good performance,” Lillie said. “I felt good tonight. My coaches have helped me quite a bit. It does a lot for my confidence. It was a good day.”
Teammate Brendan Monahan won the 200 (22.28), and Kuemper Catholic’s Michael Pottebaum won the 800 (2:03.73).
Check out the full results and video interviews with Kling, Brown, Hall, Lillie, Deyo and Coach Argotsinger below.