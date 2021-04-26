(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood girls soccer team has followed an early-season two-match losing skid with six consecutive wins in nine days.
"We are feeling pretty good," Coach Amy Benson "We had a lot of games in a short amount of time. We played nine games in 14 days."
The Rams opened the season with a win over Sioux City West but suffered back-to-back losses to Abraham Lincoln and Columbus Scotus.
"We were still learning a lot about how to play together," Benson said. "We just had to work out some kinks."
Since starting 1-2, Glenwood has wins over Southeast Polk, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, Bondurant-Farrar, Bishop Heelan and Thomas Jefferson. Three of Glenwood's six wins have come in overtime.
"I'm really proud of how the girls responded," Benson said. "In those losses, we had defensive errors that led to their goals. We made sure we've cleaned up. We also struggled to produce offensively in the losses. We have been starting to find the net a lot more often."
Nora Dougherty has been the straw that stirs the drink for Coach Benson's offense. The sophomore has 11 goals in nine matches.
"She is very good at distributing the ball and getting off some great shots," Benson said. "She never gives up. She's unselfish with the ball."
Avery Blasdel and Alaina Meads have goals apiece and Kelly Embray has found the net three times.
Defensively, goalkeeper Grace Nightser has 32 saves in 11 matches.
The Rams are now in the heart of a 10-day break after their busy stretch to open the season. They return to action on Thursday when they face St. Albert. Coach Benson hopes her team can continue to build off their recent run of dominance.
"Continuing to find ways to score goals and making sure we are playing clean defense would be great," she said. "We're not going to give up. If we get down, you can't count us out."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Benson.