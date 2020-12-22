(Glenwood) — Glenwood earned a conference sweep over Lewis Central Tuesday night with two different types of wins.
GIRLS: Glenwood 80 Lewis Central 59
The Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood girls used several quick runs and pulled away for an 80-59 win in a battle of unbeaten teams.
The win avenges a loss to the Titans in last year’s state semifinals.
“We had a little bit of a slower start,” said Head Coach Brian Rasmussen. “That’s the program that knocked us out of the state tournament last year. They were undefeated and we were undefeated, so it was a good night.”
Glenwood jumped out to an 18-12 lead after one quarter, aided by a 7-0 run in the middle portion of the frame. In the second, LC cut the lead to five points, but it was another quick 8-0 run from the Rams to pull ahead 38-30 at the break.
Following an early run in the third, Lewis Central would get no closer than 11 the rest of the way, as Glenwood would outscore them 42-29 in the second half.
The Rams owned a decided advantage on the glass, out-rebounding Lewis Central 44-26, including 18 offensive rebounds.
“That’s been one of our focusing this season,” said Rasmussen. “We did a nice job rebounding against Creston the other night and that carried over to tonight. We had a few girls in double digit rebounds. That’s huge for us, because that’s been our achilles in the past.”
The Rams finished with four players in double figures, led by 15 points apiece from Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp. Hopp added 12 rebounds, while Coryl Matheny added 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals and Elle Scarborough chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds.
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Hopp, Matheny and Rasmussen in a video you can view below.
The Titans were paced by 13 points each from McKenna Pettepier and Grace Ruzicka. Lucy Scott added 11 points in the defeat.
BOYS: Glenwood 49 Lewis Central 46
The Glenwood boys picked up their fifth win in six tries to close the first half of the season with a 49-46 victory over Lewis Central.
The Rams led by as many as 11 points in the final quarter, but held off a furious charge from the Titans in the final minutes to earn the win.
“A lot of credit goes to Lewis Central,” said Glenwood Head Coach Curt Schulte. “They kept battling and fighting in the fourth quarter. But, I’m really proud of our kids also. They showed a lot of heart and a lot of grit.”
Glenwood’s largest lead of the game came at the start of the four quarter at 41-30, but LC would chip away, scoring 10 of the next 16 points to get within 47-40, before scoring six-straight to close the game to one point. With 13 seconds left in the game, LC’s Wyatt Hatcher missed a pair of free throws and Ryan Blum canned two free throws to seal the win for Glenwood.
“We went to our delay game and they doubled us and caused some turnovers,” said Schulte. “All of sudden, our seven point lead — or three-possession lead — went to one possession. It got a little tight, but we held on.”
Blum — who came into the game averaging over 25 points per game — managed 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals despite being the focus of the Titans’ defense.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Blum and Schulte in a video interview you can view below.
Lewis Central was led by Hatcher, who tallied 15 points and nine rebounds.