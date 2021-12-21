(Council Bluffs) -- The Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood girls rode one of their patented second-half runs to a 55-34 victory over Hawkeye Ten foe Lewis Central Tuesday night on KMA 960.
"I thought we had a great second half," said Glenwood Coach Brian Rasmussen. "It's always tough playing at Lewis Central. They gave us all we could handle in the first half, but we were able to get things going in the second half."
The Rams and Titans went into halftime tied at 21. However, Glenwood managed the first eight points of the second half and 23 of the first 29 to put the game out of reach.
"When we score, we can press," Rasmussen said. "When we press, we can use our athleticism. When we do that, the game speeds up, and that's in our favor on most nights."
Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden led Glenwood's offensive efforts on Tuesday.
"When those two are on the floor, they make us a heckuva lot better basketball team," Rasmussen said.
Hopp tallied a game-high 21 points and hit four triples.
"My teammates were getting me the ball," Hopp said. "I was wide open most of the time. I just had to finish."
While Hopp scored from everywhere on the floor, Camden finished with 15 points off five three-pointers.
"My teammates moved the ball around the arc and found me in transition," she said.
Brynlee Arnold controlled the paint with 16 rebounds. Her rebounding prowess opened the door for second-chance opportunities.
"Brynlee doesn't have to show up in the stats every night to be effective," Rasmussen said. "She's a reckon in the paint, and she did that tonight."
Brooke Larsen led Lewis Central with 11 points while Kylee Brown and Lucy Scott dropped 10 apiece for the Titans (5-4, 3-1). Lewis Central is off until January 4th, when they face Harlan.
Glenwood heads into the Christmas break at 7-1 and is pleased with their early-season results, which have come with some adversity. Camden recently returned from an injury, and the Rams had to replace multiple contributors from last year's state runner-up squad. However, they look like the team to beat in Class 4A after eight games.
"I think we are getting better every day," Rasmussen said. "We are getting more confident as the season goes on."
Glenwood's next game is January 7th against Shenandoah. Check out the full interviews with Hopp, Camden and Coach Rasmussen below.