(Carroll) -- They did it in different styles, but the Glenwood girls and Lewis Central boys left Carroll on Thursday night as Hawkeye Ten Conference champions.
On the girls side, Glenwood survived a late push from Harlan and scored 155 points. The Rams won seven events for their third conference title in a row and sixth in the past seven seasons.
"We are really happy with what we did tonight," Coach Katie Larsen said. "We came in prepared to battle and do our best. We have girls that care about the team and the culture more than themselves. We have an expectation to be team-oriented. The success is a great by-product of it."
"We all pushed and fought to the finish line," senior Marissa Ausdemore said.
Ausdemore had a huge role in the Rams' repeat title, garnering individual gold in the 100 hurdles (16.66). She also anchored the victorious shuttle hurdle (1:10.55) and ran the second leg in the 4x100 (51.61).
"I was really fighting for a PR," she said. "I really kicked it. It was awesome."
Ausdemore partnered with Lauren Becker, Carlie Clemmer and Abby Hughes in the shuttle hurdle.
Junior Coryl Matheny joined Ausdemore, Zoie Carda and Lauren Roenfeldt to win the 4x100. Matheny also jumped to victory in the high jump by clearing 5-00, doing so while recovering a hamstring injury that has plagued her most of the season.
"It's hard coming back," she said. "My team has pushed me, and I've got where I needed to be."
"If we put her in a relay, we know good things are going to happen," Larsen said about Matheny. "I love putting her at the end of the races because we know she's not going to give it anything less than her best."
Emma Hughes won the 1500 (4:59.94) and 3000 (11:04.07). Her sister, Abby, claimed the 400 hurdles (1:07.45).
Harlan took runner-up honors with 135 points. The Cyclones kept the team race close but couldn't overcome Glenwood's depth.
Coach Doug Renkly's squad won six events, five of which were relays. Harlan won titles in the 4x200 (Delaney Wegner, Grace Eckermann, Lilly Metzger and Ashley Hall) in 1:49.37, 4x400 (Kaia Bieker, Liv Freund, Metzger and Brecken VanBaale) in 4:09.61, 4x800 (VanBaale, Freund, Jenna Gessert and Olivia Anderson) in 10:08.94, sprint medley (Justine Buman, Wegner, Eckerman and Bieker) in 1:54.12 and distance medley (Wegner, Eckermann, Bieker and Van Baale) in 4:21.80. Bieker also won the 800 in 2:22.92.
Atlantic claimed third with 109 points. Haley Rasmussen won the 200 (26.55) and 400 (1:00.88).
Lewis Central's two championships came from Maddie Bergman, who garnered gold in the long jump (17-00.00) and 100 (12.86).
Creston's Kelsey Fields swept the throwing events and set a personal record in the process.
The Northwest Missouri State basketball commit tossed 42-11.50 in the shot put and 136-08.00 in the discus. Fields' discus heave was a personal best.
"My technique has gotten a lot better this year," she said. "My release has come together."
Fields' double-championship outing paced Creston's seventh-place finish. Clarinda finished fifth with 44 points, Shenandoah was sixth. Denison, St. Albert, Kuemper and Red Oak rounded out the field.
After the meet, KMA Sports spoke with Fields, Ausdemore, Matheny and Coach Larsen. Click below to view those interviews.
The Lewis Central boys entered the second half of Thursday's conference meet 21 points behind Glenwood. But some clutch performances and a nail-biting finish catapulted the Titans to their first conference crown since 2017, edging Glenwood by two points -- 141 to 139.
"They just did it," Coach Matt Argotsinger said about his team's title performance. "Every single guy did what we needed them to do in the last four or five events. A couple of things didn't go our way early on, but it shows a lot about our mental toughness to come back."
Glenwood and Lewis Central entered Thursday as the presumptive favorites and held the top spots all night. Glenwood held a three-point lead with two races left.
In the penultimate 4x100, Lewis Central won with Lucci Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Brayden Loftin and Johathan Humpal (44.34). Glenwood finished third, giving Lewis Central a one-point advantage heading into the 4x400.
Tension was high.
"We knew Glenwood didn't have their horses left, and we didn't have our horses left," Argotsinger said.
The Titans trotted out the quartet of Wyatt Hatcher, Quentin Allen, Gabriel Watson and Braylon Kammrad -- a junior, two sophomores and a freshman.
"Two of them had ran that all year, so we had confidence in them," Argotsinger said. "We just told them they had to beat Glenwood."
And they did, posting a third-place finish with a time of 3:39.91, 1.85 seconds better than Glenwood.
"It shows how tough those guys are at a young age," Argotsinger said. "I was super happy for them."
Ryan Rohe started the night with a championship for the Titans by winning the long jump with a leap of 21-06.25, a half-inch better than runner-up Michael Shull (Clarinda).
"It was a pretty good day," Rohe said. "It was pretty motivating. I always jump better with competition. It helped me."
Ethan Eichorn won the 3200 (10:11.54) and the foursome of Allen, Tyler Ruiz, Luke Woltmann and Haidyn Cox won the 4x800 (8:40.98).
Glenwood's runner-up performance came on the heels of two championships. Silas Bales won the 400 (51.49) and Zander Hayes, Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Grant Von Essen and Tyler Boldra won the shuttle hurdle (1:03.73).
Clarinda finished third with 98.50 points. Isaac Jones' head-turning performance in the high jump was the Cardinals' lone championship.
The sophomore posted a personal-best jump of 6-06 and did so after failing to clear 5-10 on his first try.
"I like the feeling of being a conference champ," he said. "The confidence level went up a lot. Coach told me to trust my rhythm, so I stuck with it and got it on my second attempt."
Harlan finished fourth and won six events. Sophomore Aidan Hall contributed to three of them -- the 100 (11.10), 200 (22.86) and 4x200 (1:32.73).
"I felt good coming out of the blocks," Hall said. "I took a week off to let my body recover. That helped a lot. At the beginning of the season, I could hardly run 400. Now I'm more in shape and can run multiple events."
Will McLaughlin won the discus (147-02.50), Will Neuharth, Mason Griffith and Cade Sears joined Hall in the 4x200. Neuharth, Sears, Jacob Birch and Michael Erlmeier won the 4x400. Griffith, Neuharth, Sears and Erlmeier won the sprint medley, too, in 1:36.90.
Atlantic's Craig Alan Becker posted three titles in his final Hawkeye Ten Meet. Becker won the 800 (1:58.39), 1600 (4:34.14) and anchored the distance medley with Gannon O'Hara, Zane Vance and Colin Mullenix. Mullenix also won the 110 hurdles (15.47).
Kuemper Catholic's Max Meyers thrillingly won the 400-meter crown, edging Mullenix at the line. Meyers' time of 55.87 was a personal record (55.87) by three seconds.
"I just put it in my head that I wanted to beat him," Meyers said. "It worked. I just kept pushing until I got to the end. With the 400 hurdles, it can be hard if you're running by yourself. I had someone I had to beat and compete against."
Denison-Schleswig's Nathan Gallup took the shot put with a chuck of 49-07.50.
St. Albert finished sixth as a team, Shenandoah was eighth, Red Oak took 10th and Creston placed 11th.
Complete results can be found here. Interviews with Meyers, Jones, Hall, Rohe and Coach Argotsinger can be viewed below, as well as a photo gallery courtesy of JC Moore Photography.