(Glenwood) — The Glenwood girls basketball team used a big third quarter run to turn a five-point halftime lead into a 66-45 win over Harlan Tuesday.
The Class 4A No. 1 Rams (5-1) outscored the Class 3A No. 15 Cyclones 36-20 in the final 16 minutes and had four girls finish in double figures. Last year’s leading scorer Madison Camden played in her first game back from a knee injury late last year.
"There were a lot of smiles tonight," said Head Coach Brian Rasmussen. "It's good to have Madison Camden back. Obviously, she's a big piece of this team and it was nice to see her on the floor tonight. Overall, I think we had a nice team effort."
Camden made the most of her first game action in over nine months, sinking two three-pointers and another field goal in the first quarter, but it was Harlan holding a 17-14 lead. In the second, the Rams used their defense to retake the lead at 30-25 heading into the break.
"Everybody knows she can shoot the ball," said Rasmussen. "She also does a lot of things off the ball and creates things. She really makes our offense, as a whole, better."
The second half featured a 12-4 run to start the third quarter for Glenwood, who would eventually open up 53-36 lead.
Camden paced the Ram offense with 18 points.
"It feels great," said Camden. "My teammates helped me get the ball and helped us get the win."
Jenna Hopp overcame a slow start to tally 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Brynlee Arnold added 12 points and seven rebounds. Abby Hughes was the fourth player in double figures with 10 points.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Rasmussen and Camden in a video you can view below.
Claire Schmitz led the Harlan offense with 16 points, while Reagan Wicks had 11.