(Glenwood) -- Glenwood tallied a Hawkeye Ten Conference sweep over St. Albert Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1, albeit in different styles
Girls: Glenwood 69 St. Albert 24
The Class 4A No. 1 Rams left no doubt and cruised to a dominant victory for their 15th of the season.
The 69-24 win on Senior Night maintained their perfect Hawkeye Ten Conference record.
"It was fun," Coach Brian Rasmussen said. "This is a great group of kids. They work hard every single day. I thought we did a lot of good things. I thought we played a nice game overall."
Their dominance, particularly on the defensive end, was refreshing for Coach Rasmussen's squad 48 hours after allowing 107 points in a loss to Millard South.
"In all reality, that was a great game against great competition on Tuesday," Rasmussen said. "They exposed a lot of things. I think our girls felt that and it's only going to make us better come tournament time."
Madison Camden led the way for the Rams on Thursday night with 21 points. Camden's performance pushed her over 1,000 for her career.
Fifteen of Camden's points came in the first half. She also buried three triples in the game's first 16 minutes.
"When the first one went in, I knew I was feeling good, so I just kept rolling," she said.
"We have a lot of kids that can do a lot of good things," Rasmussen said. "It's not just coming from one place. Madison happened to catch fire, we fed her the ball well, and she did a nice job."
Morgan Stanislav and Elle Scarborough had nine points apiece. Emma Hughes chipped in eight and Jenna Hopp posted five for the Rams.
Glenwood outscored St. Albert 18-2 in the first quarter. The Rams took a 39-7 into the half and implemented a continuous clock in the early stages of the second half.
St. Albert, who was without leading scorer Allie Petry due to an ankle injury, was paced in the loss by seven points from Lena Rosloniec off the bench. Makenna Shepard, Lauren Williams and Missy Evezic added four apiece. The Saintes conclude their regular season at 7-12 and begin Class 1A regional action next Thursday in a quarterfinal against Sidney.
Glenwood improves to 15-3. A busy slate awaits the Rams, as they will travel to Lewis Central, as well as state-ranked Creston and Denison-Schleswig. However, the Rams are no strangers to tough opponents.
"Our schedule has worked out real nice." Rasmussen said. "We finish with three really tough opponents."
The complete interviews with Camden and Coach Rasmussen can be viewed below.
BOYS: Glenwood 63 St. Albert 50
A 20-4 fourth-quarter spurt pushed Glenwood past St. Albert and kept the Rams in control of their destiny for the Hawkeye Ten title thanks to a 63-50 victory.
"That's a very athletic St. Albert team," Coach Curt Schulte said. "That was a great battle by both teams. I thought we were a bit sluggish in the first half, but I thought we picked things up in the second half and did some things well."
Ryan Blum's stellar night helped, too.
The Wayne State commit followed his 30-point performance in Tuesday's win over Clarinda with another 30-point showing.
The bulk of Blum's points came after he took it to the bucket, rather than relying on his outside shooting.
"Any given night, you might not make a shot," he said. "You have to go with what's going for you. They were giving me a lane, so I was going to take it."
While Blum once again posted eye-popping numbers. The Rams used a well-rounded effort to complement Blum.
Caden Johnson posted 11 points and played gnarly defense, prompting many turnovers and contested shots.
"Coach just gives me a goal and that motivates me," Johnson said about his defensive prowess.
Silas Bales helped Blum control the paint. Logyn Eckheart muscled together a timely putback during the Rams' game-sealing run. Ben Hughes' NBA range triple -- his only field goal of the night -- also helped the Rams seal the victory.
"We have guys that can score," Schulte said. "Obviously, Ryan is one of the best players in the state, but we have other guys that score. They step up, know their roles and play good team basketball."
St. Albert started fast, taking a 16-11 lead into the second quarter. The Falcons held onto their lead in the second quarter and took a 27-23 lead into the break. The first half was a high-tempo and clean affair with only two fouls called.
The third quarter featured five lead changes. Glenwood took their first lead of the game with a pair of free throws by Johnson to give the Rams a 31-30 lead. However, St. Albert countered and took a 32-31 lead. A Blum three-pointer regained the lead for Glenwood at 34-32, but St. Albert scored nine of the next 13 and had a 41-38 lead -- and the ball -- when they called a timeout with 1:16 left.
The Falcons looked as if they were going to hold on for the final shot of the quarter. But didn't, allowing Glenwood a final possession.
The Rams put the ball in the hands of their best player and Blum buried a deep three at the horn to tie it at 41 heading into the fourth.
"I didn't know what they were going to do," Blum said. "They gave me a little space. I was able to make the shot."
"That gave us huge momentum going into the fourth quarter," Schulte said.
The Rams opened the fourth quarter with the first seven points to push their lead to 48-41. At its largest point, the Rams' run was 20-4, putting the game out of reach and handing Coach Schulte's squad their 15th victory of the season.
"We just really fed off that three," Coach Schulte said. "I was just really pleased with their effort in the fourth quarter. The kids were pretty excited to come out and leave it all out on the floor."
Sam Rallis and Carter White led St. Albert in the defeat with 13 points apiece. Cy Patterson added eight for the Falcons, who drop to 8-10 on the year and 7-4 in conference action.
Glenwood's victory moves the Rams to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. The win also ensures the Rams remain at the top of the conference alongside Atlantic.
"That was a big conference game tonight," Schulte said.
While the Rams are inching closer to a conference title, they are more concerned about priming themselves for a deep postseason run. They conclude the regular season against Thomas Jefferson, Creston, Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central.
"We have to continue to get better," Schulte said. "We have a lot of tough games coming up before the postseason is here. We have to keep improving and get ready to go for the postseason."
Complete interviews with Johnson, Blum and Coach Schulte can be viewed below.