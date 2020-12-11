(Glenwood) -- Glenwood notched a sweep of Hawkeye Ten foe Clarinda Friday night on KMA 960.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
Girls: Glenwood 72 Clarinda 25
The 4A No. 1 ranked Rams cruised Friday night with a dominant 72-25 victory over Clarinda.
"We are just excited to be playing basketball," Coach Brian Rasmussen said. "It was a good performance overall from top to bottom."
Clarinda hung with Glenwood in the early stages of the first quarter until the Rams finished the frame on a 16-0 run to take a 28-4 lead into the second.
"If we are getting everyone involved and being patient, good things happen," Coach Rasmussen said. "That really seemed to be the difference during that stretch."
The Rams took a 49-10 lead into the halftime break and never looked back in the second half en route to their third consecutive victory.
Four Rams finished the evening with double-digit points, led by sophomore Jenna Hopp's 17 points. Emma Hughes came off the bench to post 15 points while Madison Camden and Abby Hughes scored 12 and 11, respectively.
"Top to bottom, it was a great effort," Rasmussen said of his team's well-roundedness. Brynlee Arnold had six points while Morgan Stanislav added five for the Rams.
Clarinda was paced in the defeat 10 points from Jesselee Neihart while Taylor Cole also added five for the Cardinals, who drop to 0-6 on the year and will next be in action Saturday when they face Shenandoah.
As for Glenwood, they are now 3-0.
"I don't think we are where we want to be," Rasmussen said. "The next couple of weeks are going to be a true test."
The Rams will next be in action Saturday against Abraham Lincoln.
"They are hungry," Rasmussen said of AL. "We got a lot of kids that are ready to play and hungry, so we are excited."
The complete interview with Coach Rasmussen can be heard below.
Boys: Glenwood 69 Clarinda 65 (OT)
It took an extra frame, but Glenwood won their 16th consecutive bout over Clarinda thanks to some overtime heroics in a 69-65 thriller.
"I thought it was a heckuva ball game," Glenwood Coach Curt Schulte told KMA Sports. "Hats off to Clarinda, they played a whale of a ball game, I'm just glad we came out with the win."
The Rams controlled the first frame and led 19-11 after one. However, Clarinda opened the second on a 13-0 run to take a 24-22 lead. It was short-lived, though, as Glenwood closed the half on an 8-0 spurt to take a 30-24 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, the two squads went back and forth. A field goal from Silas Bales at the horn gave Glenwood a 45-44 lead going into the fourth.
Glenwood grew their lead to 52-47 in the early minutes of the fourth behind a monster three-pointer from sophomore Caden Johnson.
Clarinda once again had an answer and took the lead at 59-56 before Johnson buried a triple in the final minutes to tie the contest at 59.
Glenwood had an opportunity to win it in regulation, but their game-winning attempts fell short, forcing overtime.
The Cardinals struck first in overtime, but Glenwood got the last laugh, regaining the lead on a three-pointer from senior Ryan Blum. The Rams were then able to convert their free throws down the stretch and prevent Clarinda from ever taking a game-tying or leading shot en route to the victory.
"We knew we had to bear down heading into overtime," Schulte said. "Defensively, we had to identify their shooters. I thought we did a good job of contesting their shots. Offensively, I thought we played smart. It was a game of runs. Both teams went on several runs. I'm just glad we made the final run in overtime."
The Rams' success came despite a sluggish start for Blum, the reigning Hawkeye Ten Player of the Year. The Wayne State commit eventually finished with 14 points, but only had five points in the first half.
Blum's woes meant classmate Silas Bales and sophomore point guard Caden Johnson were forced to step up.
Johnson led the offense with 23 points while Bales posted 21 of his own.
"It was a good win for us," Bales said. "It wasn't the best, but we got it done."
"We knew their game plan would be to guard Ryan Blum," Johnson added. "It really helped Ryan trusted us and got the ball to us."
"Everybody knows what Ryan can do, but we other guys that can score, too," Schulte said. "They showed that tonight."
Clarinda was paced in the defeat by 16 points from Drew Brown. Michael Shull added 14 while Wyatt Schmitt scored 12. The Cardinals are now 3-1 on the season and will turn around Saturday to face Shenandoah.
The victory moves Glenwood to 3-0 overall, all of which have come against Hawkeye Ten foes. The Rams get a seven-day reprieve before facing Creston next Friday in Glenwood on the KMAX-Stream.
"We just got to continue to get better," Schulte said. "Creston is always very solid, so we will have to be at our best for that game."
Complete interviews with Bales, Johnson and Coach Schulte can be viewed below.