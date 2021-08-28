(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood girls flexed their depth while the Sioux City North imposed their dominance en route to team crowns at the 2021 Glenwood Invite.
On the girls side, the Rams posted 52 points, seven points better than Harlan.
"Super excited," Coach Marissa Klindt said about her team's win. "I think it says a lot about how determined and strong our girls are. The girls have been running a lot on this course."
Freshman Madelyn Berglund paced the Rams with a seventh-place finish (21:39.75) while Rachel Mullenax tallied eighth in 21:39.85. Riley Wiese, Ryley Nebel and Breckyn Petersen also medaled with respective showings of 10th, 13th and 14th.
"This is our course," Coach Klindt said. "We know it like the back of our hand."
While the Rams ran to a team title, Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley kicked off her 2021 campaign.
"I really wanted to do well today," Hartley said. "I knew there were good competitors, so I wanted to compete with them."
Hartley posted a time of 20:04.46.
"I knew with all the turns. It was going to be hard," she said.
Hartley wasn't the only Cardinal to medal. Freshman Raenna Henke finished 11th.
Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman made an emphatic high school debut with a runner-up finish in 20:24.19.
"I thought it went really well," Sonderman said. "It (high school) is a lot harder, but my teammates helped me in the summer."
Teammate Kaia Bieker finished in third and Ellie Gross was 14th.
Atlantic's Claire Pellett paced the Trojans with a fourth-place showing in 21:22.
Two more freshmen, St. Albert's Tyler Tingley and Lewis Central's Maya Humlicek, took home hardware by finishing fifth and 15th.
View the full girls results here.
On the boys side, the defending Class 4A state champions, Sioux City North, dominated, sweeping the top four and posting five in the top eight.
Will Lohr paced the Stars' talented bunch with the title in 15:51.08.
"It was a really good race," Lohr said. "We said coming in that we needed to trust ourselves. I wasn't going to be surprised if any one of our top five crossed the line first."
Natnael Kifle followed Lohr in second.
"We always try to push each other," Kifle said.
Gabe Nash was third, followed by Yemane Kifle in fourth. Beshanena Gutema was eighth.
"Since we won (the state title) last year, the pressure is off," Lohr said. "Since the pressure is off, we can just have fun."
Lewis Central's Eichhorn was the highest-finishing non-Sioux City North runner, taking home fifth. Glenwood's Andrew Smith finished sixth to lead the Rams to a runner-up performance in the team standings. Bryant Keller was 10th.
St. Albert's Collin Lillie, Harlan's Tyler Shelton and Atlantic's Drew Engler also medaled with respective performances of seventh, ninth and 15th.
View the full results here. Video interviews with Lohr, Kifle, Sonderman, Hartley and Coach Klindt can be found below.