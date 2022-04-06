(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood girls soccer team has looked impressive through three games, but the toughest tests lay immediately ahead for Coach Amy Benson's team.
The Rams opened their season with wins over Tri-Center, Sioux City West and Harlan.
"We are doing pretty well," Benson said. "We've had a lot of good possessions in all three games. We are still tweaking and finalizing some things, but we are off to a good start."
The Rams have been stingy on the defensive end, allowing just two goals in three matches. Senior goalie Grace Nightser has paced the Rams' defense, highlighted by her clean-sheet performance against Harlan on Monday.
"I'm always impressed by Grace," Benson said. "She ended last season with an ACL tear, but that hasn't slowed her down."
Benson also credits Lauren Roenfeldt and Lydia Fouss as stalwarts on defense.
Offensively, junior Nora Dougherty is the straw that stirs the drink.
"She's always tenacious and aggressive on the ball," Benson said. "But I think she's grown in finding her teammates because it helps her scoring."
Aside from Dougherty, Alaina Meads and Julia Nightser have also stepped up offensively.
"They are fitting in well with her," Benson said.
Nightser's offensive prowess was evident in the 2A No. 14 Rams overtime win over 1A No. 6 Tri-Center when she scored the match-winning goal.
"It was a huge win," Benson said. "We had a lot of opportunities to score. We didn't give up and found a way to win at the end."
The Rams get three stern tests in the coming days. They open their rigorous three-match stretch with a bout against 3A No. 5 Abraham Lincoln on Thursday, followed by tilts with Urbandale on Dallas Center-Grimes on Saturday.
Coach Benson's team is off to a strong start, but they should find out a lot about themselves shortly.
"It's definitely a hard stretch," Benson said. "I want to see growth. I think we have a fighting chance. I want them to believe in themselves, and we can get some wins under our belt."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from Glenwood/Abraham Lincoln on Thursday night. Check out the full interview with Coach Benson below.