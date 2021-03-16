(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood girls track team enters the long-awaited 2021 season as the defending Class 3A champions.
The Rams, under coach Katie Larsen, are excited for the first track season since 2019.
"I'm not sure I can put into words how excited we are to be back," Larsen said. "We have a gorgeous facility and haven't had a chance to host anything. Coming off that 2019 championship, we are just excited."
The Rams' 2019 crown came thrillingly, edging Wahlert Catholic by one-half point for the Class 3A state title.
They had high expectations last year before COVID-19 canceled the season.
"Those girls work so hard every day," Larsen said. "To win a championship was the highest of highs, then having 2020 taken away from them was so hard, especially for the seniors."
Coach Larsen's squad got a little later preseason start than most this season because of the Rams' state runner-up finish in basketball.
"We are just focusing on staying in shape," she said. "The longest offseason ever puts our focus on building a good base."
The late start to the preseason and their first meet looming has brought a sense of urgency to the Rams.
"We have two weeks less this year," Larsen said. "It feels a little urgent. It feels fast and exciting."
The Rams have many contributors leftover from the 2019 squad, including half of the state-champion shuttle hurdle squad -- Elle Scarborough and Marissa Ausdemore.
"They are looking to come back and score some points in those hurdles," Scarborough said.
Abby Hughes and Coryl Matheny return to the 4x400 relay that finished sixth.
Seniors Emma Hughes and Lauren Becker also return.
An exciting group of underclassmen joins the Rams' experienced state champions.
"It's interesting to think about them and work with them," Larsen said. "We have sophomores that are coming from middle school with little taste of high school. We also have a talented group of freshmen, but they are going from competing at the seventh-grade level to high school. We are just working on getting everything put together."
As far as goals, theirs are high, as you might expect.
"Early on, we want to score lots of points and win meets," she said. "We are always chasing that conference title. It's always a big one for us. Ultimately, we are always keeping our eye on the state track meet and getting as many girls as we can there."
The Rams open the season on March 25th at Carroll. Hear the complete interview with Coach Larsen below.