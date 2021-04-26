(Glenwood) -- A meet record, a school record, a state-best time and a pair of dominant team performances highlighted Monday's Ram Co-Ed Relays in Glenwood.
The team titles went home with the Glenwood girls and Treynor boys.
The Rams scored 191.50 points. They won the meet by 71.5 points and took home gold in eight events.
Abby Hughes played a hand in three golds for Glenwood, garnering the championship in the 400 hurdles (11:27.78) and anchoring the shuttle hurdle (4:13.34) and 4x400 (4:13.34) teams to victory.
"It means a lot to win at home," Hughes said. "Especially as a team."
Nora Dougherty also had a significant role in the Rams' success on Monday night.
Dougherty, the Rams' leading scorer on their 7-2 soccer team, ran a personal-best split in the 400 during the 4x4 and was the anchor to the Rams' champion sprint medley team.
"I just wanted to win for my team," Dougherty said of her 4x4 showing. "I knew Abby could get us the win in the last leg."
Coryl Matheny joined Dougherty on the sprint medley squad and won the high jump by clearing 4-10.
Marissa Ausdemore won the 100 hurdles (16.94) and joined Lauren Becker, Carlie Clemmer and Hughes in the victorious shuttle hurdle.
Emma Hughes muscled a pair of individual golds on Monday, doing so in the 800 (2:29.85) and 3000 (11:27.78).
Atlantic took second in the team race with 120 points. Taylor McCreedy won two golds. The Iowa Central commit anchored the Trojans' distance medley (4:31.28) and edged Emma Hughes in the 1500 (5:07.01) after Hughes did the same to McCreedy in the 3000.
"I love running against her," McCreedy said about her battles with Hughes. "I always know I'm going to have her to push me. We've been competing against each other since seventh grade. We are good friends but competitive."
The 1500 victory for McCreedy came due to a new approach.
"Usually, I hold back at the beginning," she said. "I tried something different, and it worked. I think I have a new game plan now."
Teammate Haley Rasmussen won the 400 (1:01.21).
Lewis Central finished third in the team race. Maddie Bergman won the 100 (13.21) and joined Irelynn James, Atziri Medina and Madeline Fidone to win the 4x200 (1:48.16).
Shenandoah left Glenwood with a pair of titles thanks to Sara Morales' sweep of the throwing events.
The sophomore tossed 38-10.00 in the shot put and 112-00 in the discus.
"I thought it went really well," Morales said. "I wasn't nervous at all. I just did my thing."
Red Oak's quartet of Delaney Hall, Chloe DeVries, Camryn Bass and Alexa McCunn were the champions in the 4x800 with a time of 10:36.32. Sioux City West won the 4x100.
The final two champions of the girls meet -- Red Oak's Liz Carbaugh and Sioux City West's Holly Duax -- had record-breaking performances.
Carbaugh won the long jump with a distance of 17-10-00, the second-best in Class 2A and a school record for the Tigers.
"My coaches push me every day," she said. "It's nice to finally get it."
Duax, meanwhile, followed her recent 200-meter Drake Relays title with a blazing time of 24.84. Her scamper set a new Ram Relay record and the best time among all classes in Iowa.
And she did so while battling a nagging hip injury.
"That was my issue today," she said. "Knowing I had this (the injury) and still posted that time is really promising. It's nice to put out that time for people to see."
On the boys side, Treynor made another statement by scoring 149 points to win the team title.
"It was a great night as a team," junior Todd Pederson said. "Coach (Jeff) Koenck stacked it so we could score as many points as possible."
Pedersen and Iowa commit Noah James shined for Treynor on Monday.
James' won the high jump by clearing 6-07 and entertained the crowd with his attempt to clear 6-10, which was unsuccessful.
"Coach Koenck kept telling me to speed and jump up," James said of his jumps. "I just need to explode up with my jumps and make sure I'm kicking my feet over those higher heights."
James also won the 110 hurdles (15.79) and helped the Cardinals win the 4x400.
Pedersen was a member of the 4x4, too, as well as Treynor's victorious sprint medley relay (1:35.56).
"It's really fun running with your friends and teammates," Pedersen said. "I'm going to give it all I have for my teammates."
Sid Schaaf won the 400 hurdles (55.86) and contributed to the sprint medley and 4x4. Cole Dooley won the 3200 (10:26.20).
Lewis Central took second behind strong displays in the field events and relays.
Hunter Deyo won the shot put (52-11.25), Ryan Rohe claimed the long jump (21-06.25), and the Titans won the 4x100 (44.24), 4x200 (1:31.73) and 4x800 (8:32.74). Lucci Fidone, Jonathan Humpal, Brayden Loftin and Tyler Hinsley won the 4x1 and 4x2 for LC, Ethan Fishell, Quentin Allen, Tyler Ruiz and Nathan Sell were the winners of the 4x800. Sell also captured gold in the 800 with a run of 2:04.46.
"My coaches are trying to get me to work on a good start," Sell said. "That first lap determines your whole race."
Glenwood finished third. Their lone title came from Silas Bales in the 200 (23.12).
Atlantic's Craig Alan Becker exited Glenwood with a pair of golds and a new record. The Northern Iowa signee anchored the Trojans' distance medley team to victory (3:38.13) and churned a 1600-meter time of 4:27.40, besting the previous school record. Teammates Garrett Reynolds, Joe Weaver, Zane Vance and Colin Mullenix won the shuttle hurdle (1:03.50).
AL's Kelsy Fox won the 400 (52.75) and Shenandoah's Tyler Laughlin was the champion in the discus (145-03.50).
Click below to view full interviews with Morales, Carbaugh, Sell, McCreedy, Duax, Hughes, Dougherty, Pedersen and James.
Full results from Monday's meet are available here.