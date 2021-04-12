(Shenandoah) -- Glenwood won 10 events and scored 214 points to win the Mustang Relays in Shenandoah on Monday.
Silas Bales, Tyler Boldra, Tyler Huey and Andrew Smith were all big winners on the evening, combining for 13 gold medals. Bales won the 100 (11.50) and anchored the winning 4x100 (44.64), 4x200 (1:34.32) and 4x400 (3:38.31) while Boldra took the 110 hurdles (16.13), anchored the shuttle hurdle winner (1:06.00) and also ran for the 4x4 relay.
Smith anchored the 4x800 (8:48.62) champion, won the open 800 (2:11.46) and placed second in the 1600 meter run. The half-mile and one-mile were a test for Smith, who barely had time to recover following the 800 win.
“It shows me that I have enough in me to get a better time in the 800 and a better time in the mile,” Smith said. “It felt nice getting under my current best time in the mile. I was kind of tired after running the 8 two events before that.”
Bryant Keller was also an individual winner for the Rams in the 3200 (10:57.42). Huey ran for four winning relays: the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley relay (1:39.55). Brock Sell (4x1, 4x2), Colby Frye (4x1, SMR) and Anthony Driscoll (SHR, SMR) ran for two winning relays each while Cody Krause (4x200), Austin Patton (4x400), Nathan Rohrberg (4x800), Jake Shannon (4x800), Ethan Chappell (4x800), Grant Von Essen (SHR), CJ Carter (SHR) and Tate Mayberry (SMR) were also on winning relays.
Clarinda placed second on the day, acquiring wins in all four field events and five total on their way to 160 points. Michael Shull was a big winner in the long jump, posting a personal-best leap of 21-06.25.
“The wind was at my back and was just trying to beat my old record to see if I can qualify for Drake,” Shull said. “It would mean everything to me. It sounds like an experience, and I really want to be at the blue oval again this year.”
Crew Howard, Isaac Jones and Logan Green also won their respective field events in the discus (128-10), high jump (6-04.00) and shot put (42-09.75). Mason McClarnon was another winner for the Cardinals in the 400 (55.18).
Shenandoah finished with 122 points in third place, getting 23.25 from Carter Backus, who took second in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles and third in the 100.
Red Oak had three wins and 87 points in fourth with Bradley Sifford and Baylor Bergren posting individual wins in the 200 (23.41) and 1600 (4:53.83). Garrett Couse and Jack Kling joined Sifford and Bergren on the winning distance medley relay (3:45.95), which bettered its top time of the season.
“We’ve just been trying to make it to the Drake Relays,” Sifford said. “We knew we had to cut some time off of it, and we were just running against time. We didn’t have anyone to push us.”
East Mills rounded out the top five with 46 points while Sidney had 35 in sixth, Southwest Valley placed seventh with 29 and Essex had 16 in eighth. Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
Full video interviews with Smith, Shull and Sifford can be viewed below.