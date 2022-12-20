(Glenwood) – It took overtime in both games, but the Glenwood girls and boys picked up a key sweep over Lewis Central to head into the winter break.
GIRLS: Glenwood 69 Lewis Central 68 (OT)
In the girls game, the Rams overcame an early deficit and weathered a late barrage from Lewis Central behind a monster night from star Jenna Hopp.
"They certainly packed a punch right off the bat," said Head Coach Brian Rasmussen. "We didn't let it get to us. We kept our composure and poise and just worked back in possession-by-possession. I think we really started to play our game in the second quarter."
The Titans closed the opening quarter on a 12-2 run to open up a 19-9 lead after the opening quarter. The Rams responded with 18 of the first 26 points in the second quarter to tie things up at 27 apiece before Neyla Nanfito got a steal a layup at the halftime horn to put Glenwood up by three at the break.
The Rams started the third on an 11-4 run, leading by as many as 10 before a 9-0 LC run to close the quarter and cut the lead to 43-42.
Glenwood once again opened a quarter hot, scoring the first 10 points of the fourth, including back-to-back threes from Nanfito and Kate Hughes. Lewis Central had one last run in them, chipping away at the Glenwood lead before getting it down to 62-59 with just 23 seconds left. Kylee Brown hit a shot to pull her team within one point. Nanfito hit one-of-two at the free throw line to go up 63-61, but Gracie Hays weaved through the lane and hit a runner at the horn to force overtime.
In the extra period, the teams traded baskets and leads. Lewis Central jumped in front 67-66 on a Hays bucket. Following two missed free throws by the Titans, Hopp made one-of-two free throws to tie it up. Lucy Scott made one free throw at the other before Hopp hit a contested runner in the lane with 6.1 seconds left to seal the win.
Hopp had a monster night, notching the first 20-20 game of her career with 24 points, 22 rebounds and three assists.
"Hitting the glass is always my biggest goal," said Hopp. "I know if I can get boards on the offensive and defensive end, that's going to help my team out tremendously. Since we're a very short team, I have to do the dirty work down there sometimes and I'm glad to do it. It makes better opportunities for my teammates and myself."
Hopp was one of four Rams in double figures. Hughes finished with 13 off the bench, while Nanfito had 11 and Danika Arnold finished with 10.
"I think it's good for all of us to put in our part," said Nanfito. "Jenna does a lot for our team, but it's nice to help her because she's always guarded by a bunch of people, so we have to be ready at all times."
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Hopp, Nanfito and Rasmussen in a video you can view below.
The Titans were led by 21 points from Scott and 19 from Brooke Larsen, while Anna Strohmeier added 11 off the bench.
BOYS: Glenwood 56 Lewis Central 54 (OT)
The nightcap proved just as exciting as the first game with Glenwood forcing overtime on a late shot and pulling away for a win.
"It feels really good," said Head Coach Curt Schulte. "It didn't look very good with about a minute left in regulation, but I'm happy for the kids. It just shows that they have a lot of heart and they have a lot of passion. They don't quit. It was a great win for us."
Offense was hard to come by at times in the first half with Lewis Central leading 11-7 after one and Glenwood cutting the deficit to 25-24 at the halftime break.
The Titans continued to pull away in the third – despite missing big men Colby Souther and Owen Thomas for a majority of the frame due to foul trouble. Lewis Central extended their lead to 39-34 after three.
LC scored six of the first 10 in the fourth to increase their lead to 45-38, but Glenwood exploded for a 7-0 run to tie things at 45. With less than one minute left, Souther banked in a shot to take a 47-45 lead. Following a missed free throw from Glenwood, Souther hit one-of-two at the line to give his team a three-point lead.
With less than five seconds on the clock, the Titans missed the front end of a one-and-one. Glenwood called a timeout and Caden Johnson hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.
"We were going to run a play to get to our big and just pop across," said Johnson. "I got it in the middle and they left me a little open. I just got a little jump shot and put it in and got a little lucky."
"He's just a clutch player," said Schulte. "He's a three-year starter for us. He sacrificed his body for us and was flying all over the place on defense. It was a heck of a shot he had."
The teams traded the lead four times in the extra period, but Johnson again came up with a big bucket to put his team ahead for good at 55-53. The teams traded one-for-two trips to the line and a late heave from the Titans fell short, giving the Rams the big win.
Risto Lappala led three Rams in double figures with 16 points. Logyn Eckheart and Kayden Anderson each added 10 points, while Johnson had eight points and eight assists.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Johnson and Schulte in a video you can view below.
Nash Paulson led Lewis Central with 14 points, while Souther added 13 points and eight rebounds.