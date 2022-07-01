(Glenwood) -- Former Glenwood standout thrower Katie Wilson will join elite company on July 12th when she joins the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's Hall of Fame.
For Wilson, the induction has allowed her to stroll down memory lane, which she did on Friday's Upon Further Review.
"I've done a lot of reflecting," she said. "I've been in touch with my old throwing coach at Wayne State. This is such an honor for Wayne State. They do so much for their athletes. I'm so happy to give this back to Wayne State. It was a great experience."
Wilson -- already a member of Wayne State's Athletic Hall of Fame -- threw for the Wildcats from 2005 to 2009. She totaled seven conference titles during her college days, including five outdoor titles in the shot put (2005 and 2009), discus (2008 and 2009) and hammer throw (2008). Wilson also garnered national accolades as a four-time All-American and claimed the 2008 national title in the outdoor shot put.
Wilson credits her success at Wayne State to the culture at the time.
"My success came from (Wayne State) having people in the program that were knowledgeable and willing to do anything to help you be successful. They cared about me as a person and not just as an athlete."
Wilson's national title came during her junior season. Her rise to the top of the Division II world seemed unlikely the year before.
"I had surgery the year before the national championship," she said. "They told me there was a possibility I would not throw again. There was a lot of determination. It's so surreal that it happened. I actually watched the video of my national championship, and it's crazy that all that happened. It's a really proud moment. It's something I'll cherish forever."
Aside from her championship glory, Wilson cherishes the friendships she made during her time at Wayne State.
"The throwing field event is like a family," she said. "I made so many great friendships. There are so many people I care about from Wayne State. Those relationships stick out."
Wilson still keeps her foot in the throwing world. She now works Glenwood as a teacher and assistant track coach. For Wilson, giving back to the community that molded her into a national champion is fulfilling.
"I think it's special because I grew up in Glenwood," she said. "My goal was to be a teacher and coach where I grew up. I had so many great coaches in high school. I wanted to have that impact on people, too. I love Glenwood and always want to do what's best for Glenwood."
Wilson's induction into the NSIC Hall of Fame takes place on July 12th in Moorhead, Minnesota. Check out the full interview with Wilson below.