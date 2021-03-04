(Des Moines) -- Glenwood dethroned a champion and moved one win away from the first state title in school history on Thursday night with a 61-48 victory over North Scott in a Class 4A semifinal.
"It's exciting for the girls," Coach Brian Rasmussen said after his team thwarted North Scott's quest for a third consecutive title and fourth in the past five years. "The girls have worked hard for this."
Glenwood's win comes 364 days after a heartbreaking loss to Lewis Central in a state semifinal that ended their undefeated season.
"It means a lot," junior Abby Hughes said. "This was our whole goal this season...make it here and win the whole thing."
"We've talked about this since we got to the hotel after last year's loss," Rasmussen said. "We are not really looking backward. We are looking forward."
Glenwood (21-3) moved forward all night with a no-nonsense, businesslike approach.
"The girls were focused," Rasmussen said. "We talked about playing in the moment and playing each possession. I thought they did a pretty good job of that."
Sophomore Jenna Hopp dazzled with a team-high 14 points. Hopp also hauled in 10 boards in a performance that Coach Rasmussen coined as "beastly."
Hopp's stellar showing was fueled by her performance in Tuesday's quarterfinal win over Wahlert, where foul trouble stifled her and limited her to six points in 13 minutes of action.
"I wasn't happy with my performance Tuesday," Hopp said. "My teammates helped me and gave me easy buckets. I was just staying tough throughout everything."
The Rams once again flexed their depth with four scorers in double digits.
"It's awesome that we can go out and play as a team," Hopp said.
"When one of us is off, we just pick each other up," Madison Camden echoed.
Abby Hughes tallied 13 points behind three 3-pointers. Camden added 11, including some free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
Hopp, Camden and Coryl Matheny controlled Glenwood's rebounding efforts on Thursday. The trio hauled in 10, seven and six of the Rams' 40 rebounds.
"We really keyed on our defensive and rebounding efforts," Rasmussen said. "I think it might have even exceeded our expectations."
"We knew we had to out-rebound them to win," Camden said.
Defensively, the Rams held the two-time defending champs to only 30 percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers, 13 of which came in the first half.
"We were just running our zone that we've been working on all season," Hopp said about their defense. "I feel like that was definitely our best defensive game we've had all season."
Senior Elle Scarborough navigated the Rams' offense and finished with six points and five boards. Abby Hughes added five assists and Emma Hughes dropped 10 points.
North Scott scored the first bucket of the game, but Glenwood responded with eight consecutive points and led 15-8 after one.
In the second, the Rams pieced together a 17-5 frame to take a 32-13 lead into the break.
North Scott scored 16 points in the first five minutes of the second half to narrow the deficit to 41-29. Glenwood countered with a 16-3 run to expand the lead to 57-32 early in the fourth. The Lady Lancers buried four straight triples to trim the deficit to get within 13 but couldn't get any closer, securing the Rams' first berth in a state championship game.
"We knew they weren't going away," Rasmussen said. "They made a run. I thought our girls didn't lose their poise. We regrouped and found a way to get it done."
Kate Schermerhorn came off the bench to pace North Scott (16-3) with 15 points.
For the Rams, they are now one win away from the program's first state championship. They look to claim the title on Saturday when they face Ballard at 1:30 on KMA-FM 99.1.
"It's going to be fun," Abby Hughes said. "It's going to be hard, but we are ready for it, and we will prepare."
Following the win, KMA Sports talked with Abby Hughes, Hopp, Camden and Coach Rasmussen. Click below to view those interviews.