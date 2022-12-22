IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Harlan and Glenwood are new to the latest girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

The Cyclones are now No. 15 in Class 3A while the Rams are No. 14 in Class 4A.

View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

6. Woodbine (same)

7. St. Albert (up 3)

14. Stanton (down 7)

15. Martensdale-St. Marys (down 7) 

CLASS 2A

4. Treynor (same)

9. Underwood (same) 

CLASS 3A

15. Harlan (NR) 

CLASS 4A

4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (up 1)

14. Glenwood (NR)

CLASS 5A

14. Sioux City East (up 1)

