(Winterset) -- Glenwood's cross country program will be well represented at next Friday's Class 3A State Meet.
The Rams made sure of that by punching their ticket as a team in both events at Wednesday's State Qualifying Meet at Winterset.
In the girls race, Glenwood posted 66 points to finish second behind 3A No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes.
Senior Emma Hughes paced the Rams with an eighth-place finish in a time of 20:03.
"It was a very tough race," Hughes said. "I'm pretty sure that was the fastest first mile I've ran all season. I was pretty much just holding on. Very exciting for the team."
Emma's younger sister, Lauren also posted a medalist finish, doing so right behind her older sister in ninth.
"It's really exciting we could go to state," Lauren Hughes said. "I ran a smart race and kicked when I needed to."
Erin Schultz and Riley Wiese also medaled for Glenwood with respective finishes of 11th and 15th.
"We are so close," Lauren Hughes said of the team. "It means so much to have a team like this."
While ADM's Geneva Timmerman won the individual title, Atlantic's Taylor McCreedy was the highest-finishing area runner, doing so with a fourth-place finish.
The accomplishment for McCreedy is made even sweeter given the adversity she's dealt with in overcoming injuries over the past calendar year.
"It means so much with everything that happened this year," McCreedy said. "I don't even know what to say. I'm just so happy I get to go back and get another shot at Fort Dodge. It makes all the work I put in this past year so worth it. Feeling like my old self gives me a lot of positivity going into the state meet."
Creston's duo of Braelyn Baker and Paige Davis will also run in Fort Dodge next week. They made sure of that with respective finishes of sixth and seventh.
"I'm really excited because now I'm a three-time state qualifier," Davis said.
"We knew what we had to do and our goal was just to qualify," Baker echoed.
Winterset was the other team qualifier, edging ADM by nine points for the final spot.
In the boys race, Glenwood notched the final qualification spot with a third-place finish.
The Rams scored 103 points, finishing behind Dallas Center-Grimes and ADM while edging Winterset for the final spots.
Freshman Andrew Smith paced the Rams Wednesday with a sixth-place finish in a time of 16:39.
"It feels great," Smith said. "I didn't think I'd be here at the start of the year."
Classmate Liam Hays also medaled for the Rams with a 14th-place finish.
ADM's Nate Mueller cruised to the individual title while Atlantic's Craig Alan Becker paced area runners by placing fourth.
"It's just a blessing," Becker said qualifying. "I'm so thankful we've been able to make it through the season."
Teammate Zane Berg will join Becker next week courtesy of a 10th-place finish.
"I'm super excited," Berg said. "I didn't think I'd individually qualify this season. I can't be happier."
Creston's Clayton Stafford also punched his ticket to the state meet with a 14th-place finish.
In the team race, Atlantic finished fifth while Kuemper Catholic posted a seventh-place result.
Individual and team qualifiers will now turn their attention to next Friday's Class 3A State Meet at Fort Dodge, which is scheduled to begin at 3:30. Complete interviews with Davis, Baker, McCreedy, Smith, Becker, Berg and the Hughes sisters, as well as results, can be found below.
(Winterset) -- Glenwood's cross country program will be represented at next Friday's Class 3A State Meet.
The Rams made sure of that by punching their ticket as a team in both events at Wednesday's State Qualifying Meet at Winterset.
In the girls race, Glenwood posted 66 points to finish second behind 3A No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes.
Senior Emma Hughes paced the Rams with an eighth-place finish in a time of 20:03.
"It was a very tough race," Hughes said. "I'm pretty sure that was the fastest first mile I've ran all season. I was pretty much just holding on. Very exciting for the team."
Emma's younger sister, Lauren also posted a medalist finish, doing so right behind her older sister in ninth.
"It's really exciting we could go to state," Lauren Hughes said. "I ran a smart race and kicked when I needed to."
Erin Schultz and Riley Wiese also medaled for Glenwood with respective finishes of 11th and 15th.
"We are so close," Lauren Hughes said of the team. "It means so much to have a team like this."
While ADM's Geneva Timmerman won the individual title, Atlantic's Taylor McCreedy was the highest-finishing area runner, doing so with a fourth-place finish.
The accomplishment for McCreedy is made even sweeter given the adversity she's dealt with in overcoming injuries over the past calendar year.
"It means so much with everything that happened this year," McCreedy said. "I don't even know what to say. I'm just so happy I get to go back and get another shot at Fort Dodge. It makes all the work I put in this past year so worth it. Feeling like my old self gives me a lot of positivity going into the state meet."
Creston's duo of Braelyn Baker and Paige Davis will also run in Fort Dodge next week. They made sure of that with respective finishes of sixth and seventh.
"I'm really excited because now I'm a three-time state qualifier," Davis said.
"We knew what we had to do and our goal was just to qualify," Baker echoed.
Winterset was the other team qualifier, edging ADM by nine points for the final spot.
In the boys race, Glenwood notched the final qualification spot with a third-place finish.
The Rams scored 103 points, finishing behind Dallas Center-Grimes and ADM while edging Winterset for the final spots.
Freshman Andrew Smith paced the Rams Wednesday with a sixth-place finish in a time of 16:39.
"It feels great," Smith said. "I didn't think I'd be here at the start of the year."
Classmate Liam Hays also medaled for the Rams with a 14th-place finish.
ADM's Nate Mueller cruised to the individual title while Atlantic's Craig Alan Becker paced area runners by placing fourth.
"It's just a blessing," Becker said qualifying. "I'm so thankful we've been able to make it through the season."
Teammate Zane Berg will join Becker next week courtesy of a 10th-place finish.
"I'm super excited," Berg said. "I didn't think I'd individually qualify this season. I can't be happier."
Creston's Clayton Stafford also punched his ticket to the state meet with a 14th-place finish.
In the team race, Atlantic finished fifth while Kuemper Catholic posted a seventh-place result.
Individual and team qualifiers will now turn their attention to next Friday's Class 3A State Meet at Fort Dodge, which is scheduled to begin at 3:30. Complete interviews with Davis, Baker, McCreedy, Smith, Becker, Berg and the Hughes sisters, as well as results can be found below.