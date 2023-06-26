(Glenwood) – The Glenwood Baseball team got a standout performance on the mound and had just enough offense to come away with a win over St. Albert Monday.
Ryan Turner needed just 76 pitches to spin a complete game as his team held on for a 4-3 win to earn a season split against the Falcons.
"As a team, we played really well," said Turner. "We had really good defense. We worked really hard on that. We came back from a really rough week last week, but overall, we played really well as a team. My defense helped me a lot, and just helped us come away with the win."
Turner ran his season record to 3-2 on the mound and lowered his ERA to 2.86.
"Mostly locating and his curveball broke well at times," said Glenwood Head Coach Kurt Schulz on Turner’s performance. "He was locating his fastball and the defense got some nice plays for him in the outfield."
Glenwood dug themselves an early hole, as St. Albert’s Colton Brennan led off the game with a double, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a throwing error.
The Rams responded in the bottom half of the first to take the lead. Nolan Clark and Trent Patton both reached on singles, before Briten Maxwell hit a blooper into shallow center that fell for two RBIs and a 2-1 lead.
The Falcons evened things in the third when Brendan Monahan smashed a ball over the center field fence for his sixth home run of the year.
Glenwood would respond right back in the bottom half of the third. J.D. Colpitts led off the frame with a hit by pitch, moved to second on a wild pitch and came in to score on a double by Patton – his second hit of the night.
The Rams added another run in the fourth when Kayden Anderson – who entered the game in the inning – walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. Back-to-back ground outs brought Anderson in to put the Rams up 4-2.
The teams traded zeroes until St. Albert sparked a two-out rally in the final inning. Brennan reached on a single and moved to second on a single by Jeremiah Sherrill. Monahan followed with a single of his own to plate Brennan and put the tying run at third. The game ended on a stab by Glenwood first basemen Evan Soergel to save the game and cap off a nice defensive effort for the home team.
"I was really grateful for them," said Turner of his defense. "They worked their butts off. They're insane. They help me through a lot of situations every game I pitch. I have a lot of confidence in them and trust in them. That just comes down to being a team."
Turner scattered five hits and walked two batters. He struck out just three in the complete game effort.
"I talk about it every year, if you keep the ball in play, the defense is going to be ready to make plays," said Schulz. "If you walk people, the defense is going to be on their heels. I think (Turner) did a good job tonight of keeping everybody moving."
Patton finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Maxwell drove in two to pace the offensive attack.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Turner and Schulz in a video you can view below.
St. Albert got multi-hit games from Brennan and Monahan. Brennan had a double and scored twice, while Monahan had a solo homer and drove in another run. Owen Marshall took the loss on the mound, going 4 innings with four earned runs and five strikeouts. Jaxson Lehnen struck out five batters in 2 innings of relief.