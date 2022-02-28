(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood girls basketball team returns to Des Moines for the third consecutive season with hopes of taking that final step.
The No. 2 seeded Rams (19-4) were state semifinalists in 2020 and took the state runner-up in 2021. One more step would mean the first state championship in school history.
“The third time is as surreal as any other time,” junior Jenna Hopp told KMA Sports. “We have unfinished business up in Des Moines, and we’re excited to get up there and compete.”
Hopp has had another star-making season, scoring 17.1 points and grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game. She leads the team with 4.2 assists and 3.5 steals per game while also averaging 1.0 blocks per contest.
Joining Hopp in double figures is senior Madison Camden, who tops the squad with 19.2 points per contest. She’s shooting over 43% from 3 and 54% from the field. Fellow senior Brynlee Arnold leads the way for the Rams with 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game and puts in 9.4 points per game.
Seniors Abby Hughes (9.8 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.2 APG) and Kennedy Jones (4.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG) round out the starting lineup for Glenwood while sophomore Danika Arnold (4.2 PPG) is first off the bench. Junior Kate Hughes and senior Lauren Roenfeldt have both played in at least 20 games this season.
There’s plenty of state tournament experience on the roster with four of the five starters playing large roles in three wins in Des Moines the past two years. It’s likely they will feel quite comfortable when they take on Bondurant-Farrar (16-7) Tuesday afternoon (3:15 PM, KMA-FM 99.1).
The Bluejays are led by multi-sport senior Katelyn Lappe, who leads the team with 22.0 points per game. The Northern Iowa softball signee also averages 13.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals. Sophomore Chesney Steenhoek (8.9 PPG), seniors Mia Miller (7.7 PPG) and Rebekah Fuller (6.6 PPG) and junior Peyton Meyer (6.3 PPG) are likely to fill out Bondurant-Farrar’s starting five.
“We’ve got to be consistent on the boards,” Coach Brian Rasmussen said of his team at state.
“If we do that and shoot the ball (well), I think we’ll be a pretty tough out.”
Both teams are coming off two of their finest performances of the season with Glenwood beating Winterset in dominant fashion, and Bondurant-Farrar doing the same to an Indianola team that the Rams beat by 29 earlier this season.
“Every year is different,” Brynlee Arnold said. “I think this year we’ll be ready. We’re ready to come back and take it all this year. We’ve been there enough. Third time is a charm.”
