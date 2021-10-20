(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football wants to build toward the future on Friday when they conclude their season against Dallas Center-Grimes.
The Rams bounced back last week with a 55-21 victory over Thomas Jefferson. The win was much-needed after back-to-back losses to Winterset and Lewis Central.
"It is nice when things roll your way," said head coach Cory Faust. "It was a pretty complete game overall, but there are definitely some things we will continue to work on."
The offense notched a pair of quick touchdowns, and the defense scored with a fumble recovery, allowing the Rams to race to a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
"Hopefully, it means we were prepared," Faust said about his team's fast start. "When you start well, that means the guys are ready to go and confident. I also think it means our kids are focused on the things that are important."
The Rams have been flexible at the quarterback position this season. Returning signal-caller Brock Sell started the year but suffered a season-ending injury. Tate Mayberry transitioned from running back to replace Sell but recently returned to the backfield while sophomore Kayden Anderson assumed the snaps. Anderson completed seven passes for 130 yards and a score during Glenwood's win over TJ.
"He has a great arm," Faust said. "Most people know Kayden as one of the best baseball players in the area, but he puts a lot of time in and cares a lot about athletic enhancement. We are excited about Kayden's future. The more reps, the more he will make good plays for us."
It's been an up and down year for Glenwood, who enters the final week at 4-4 after starting 3-1. However, Faust chooses to accentuate the positives.
"For us, it's been controlling our response to adversity," Faust said. "I think our team has been more accountable than any team I've coached. Our record might be disappointing, but our guys have kept getting better and haven't made excuses. As hard as those lumps have been for us this year, it will also be good for us."
The Rams come into Friday ranked 22nd in the Class 4A RPI rankings, so a playoff berth seems unlikely heading into their season finale against Dallas Center-Grimes.
The Mustangs (2-6) enter ranked 28th in the RPI and out of postseason contention.
"They are always well-coached," Faust said. "We know they are going to have more depth than us. They are a team that has played two-platoon football as long as we've been playing them. They will be prepared and have some talented bodies. It will be a fun challenge to wrap up the regular season."
Huston Halverson leads DCG's offense with 1,251 passing yards and nine scores. The Mustangs have also rushed for just under 1,000 yards as a team.
"We are going to have to play a complete game and limit the big play," Faust said. "I think we've been solid on defense, but we will need to be sound and get our job done."
Glenwood has many contributing underclassmen, so closing 2021 on a high note could give them some momentum heading into 2022.
"Anytime you're playing a sport, finishing and going as hard as you can is important," Faust said. "The 2022 season will be defined a little bit in how we finish 2021."
Brian Bertini will be in attendance on Friday as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which runs from 6:20 until midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Faust below.